Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / At UN, Pakistan reiterates commitment to Kashmir’s right to self-determination
At UN, Pakistan reiterates commitment to Kashmir’s right to self-determination

At UN, Pakistan reiterates commitment to Kashmir’s right to self-determination

Kashmir 2022-01-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir until they realise their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions, Ambassador Munir Akram said.

“The United Nations, especially the Security Council, has an abiding responsibility to deliver on the promise it made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir 73 years ago,” he said in the message marking people of Kashmir’s Right to Self-determination Day observed on Wednesday.

“On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the historic resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the auspices of the United Nations to enable its people to determine their political destiny,” the envoy said.

“The resolution is an emblem of UN’s commitment to the longstanding struggle of the Kashmiri people to realize their right to self-determination.”

India’s extremist Hindutva regime and the 900,000 troops it has deployed in occupied Kashmir, Ambassador Akram said, are responsible for unleashing a brutal reign of terror in Kashmir.

In doing so, India has used curfews and communications blackouts incarceration of Kashmiri political leaders, illegal detention of thousands of Kashmiri youth, extra-judicial killings, the violent suppression of peaceful Kashmiri protests, including by using pellet guns that have blinded even young children, and the demolition of entire neighbourhoods and villages as a form of “collective punishment”, he said.

“The ominous ‘Final Solution’ espoused by the Hindutva leadership seeks to crush the Kashmiri freedom movement and permanently alter the demography of the internationally recognized disputed State,” the ambassador said.

Since August 5, 2019, he said, India has issued millions of fake domiciles with the aim of eventually transforming the Muslim-majority state into a Hindu majority territory.

“These actions constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law including the Genocide Convention.”

In this regard, Ambassador Akram urged international human rights and humanitarian organisations to take cognizance of India’s crimes in Kashmir.

“India should be asked to immediately end its blatant oppression of the Kashmiri people, reverse all unilateral and illegal measures instituted since August 5, 2019, and halt the genocidal settler project in the occupied territory.

“At the same time, the international community must ensure that massive human rights violations and crimes committed by India do not go unpunished.

“The perpetrators must be held accountable,” the envoy added.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

At UN, Pakistan reiterates commitment to Kashmir’s right to self-determination

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the... more»

Uighurs in Turkey file criminal case against Chinese officials

Nineteen people from China’s Uighur Muslim ethnic group have filed a criminal complaint with a... more»

Two TRF militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: Kashmir police

Srinagar Jan 4: Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two local militants affiliated with The... more»

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters

Security forces in Sudan have fired tear gas at pro-democracy demonstrators in the latest mass... more»

OPEC+ sticks with plan to gradually boost output, despite Omicron

OPEC+ announced on Tuesday that it is sticking with its plan to gradually boost oil output next... more»

‘Artificial Sun’ hits record temperature

A clean energy experiment known as the ‘Artificial Sun’ reached a temperature of 70,000,000C,... more»

150 passengers stuck on ship after testing positive for COVID-19 in Italy

Some 150 passengers aboard a cruise ship in the Mediterranean tested positive for COVID-19 after... more»

EU’s Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine’s frontline this week in a... more»

PCAA makes rapid antigen tests mandatory for European travelers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In view of the surge in infections of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Pakistan... more»

Pakistan: Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced... more»

Search

Back to Top