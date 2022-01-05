Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / ‘Artificial Sun’ hits record temperature
‘Artificial Sun’ hits record temperature

‘Artificial Sun’ hits record temperature

International 2022-01-05, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A clean energy experiment known as the ‘Artificial Sun’ reached a temperature of 70,000,000C, and held it for more than 17 minutes, during trials in China. The program aims to mimic natural reactions occurring within stars.

On Thursday, Chinese scientists set a new record, as their Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as the ‘Artificial Sun’, reached and sustained a temperature five times hotter than the Sun, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

The high-temperature plasma operation sustained temperatures of 70,000,000C for 1,056 seconds, more than 17 minutes, Xinhua claimed. By comparison, our own Sun is believed to be around 15,000,000C at its core.

The achievement was announced on Friday by Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP). “The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” Gong said.

The EAST project aims to develop technology than can deliver near-limitless clean energy through mirroring the reactions that happen within our Sun and other stars. The experiments are being undertaken in Hefei, the capital of east China’s Anhui Province.

The program uses nuclear fusion, colliding atomic nuclei to generate massive amounts of energy, replicating the physics of stars. Unlike nuclear fission, which is used in conventional nuclear power, no hazardous waste products are left behind.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Two TRF militants killed in Kulgam gunfight: Kashmir police

Srinagar Jan 4: Police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two local militants affiliated with The... more»

Sudan forces fire tear gas at protesters

Security forces in Sudan have fired tear gas at pro-democracy demonstrators in the latest mass... more»

OPEC+ sticks with plan to gradually boost output, despite Omicron

OPEC+ announced on Tuesday that it is sticking with its plan to gradually boost oil output next... more»

‘Artificial Sun’ hits record temperature

A clean energy experiment known as the ‘Artificial Sun’ reached a temperature of 70,000,000C,... more»

150 passengers stuck on ship after testing positive for COVID-19 in Italy

Some 150 passengers aboard a cruise ship in the Mediterranean tested positive for COVID-19 after... more»

EU’s Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine’s frontline this week in a... more»

PCAA makes rapid antigen tests mandatory for European travelers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In view of the surge in infections of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Pakistan... more»

Pakistan: Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced... more»

Turkey’s inflation hits 36% amid financial turmoil

Turkey’s annual inflation rate has soared to a 19-year high, underlining the country’s... more»

Iran’s Raisi says Trump must face justice for Soleimani killing

Tehran – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said former United States President Donald Trump... more»

Search

Back to Top