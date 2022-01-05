Voice Of Vienna

150 passengers stuck on ship after testing positive for COVID-19 in Italy

2022-01-05
Some 150 passengers aboard a cruise ship in the Mediterranean tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving at Italy’s Port of Genoa on Monday from the French Port of Marseille.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that after contracting coronavirus, the passengers, most of them Italians, have been isolated in their cabins on the MSC Grandiosa cruise ship docked in Genoa, the most famous seaport of Italy.

The Italians will be reportedly sent home on protected vehicles and foreigners will be taken to a care home in Genoa.

The ship, which was supposed to leave for Civitavecchia, a coastal town northwest of the capital Rome, on Monday afternoon, will be able to sail after complete disinfection.__The Nation

