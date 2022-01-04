Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Will summon PM if prisoner not produced from detention centre: Pakistan’s top judge
Will summon PM if prisoner not produced from detention centre: Pakistan’s top judge

Will summon PM if prisoner not produced from detention centre: Pakistan’s top judge

International 2022-01-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed said on Monday that the Supreme Court (SC) will summon the prime minister if the prisoner, Arif Gull, was not produced before the court from the detention centre.

A three-member bench headed by the CJP heard the case against the detention of detainee Arif Gull, who had been accused of attacking a military camp near the Afghan border area.

“Arif Gull is in the detention centre and it is difficult to bring him,” the additional attorney general replied when the chief justice asked him if he had brought the accused.

“Seal the courts, if he is not produced,” the top judge remarked. “The court also has the power to summon the defence leadership,” he added.

Grilling the additional attorney general further, CJP Gulzar asked, “why Gull’s citizenship’s issue had not been resolved? The matter has been under investigation since 2019.”

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) advocate general remarked that Gull’s counselling and vocational training had been completed in the detention centre.

“Is the law under which Arif Gull was kept in the detention centre now legal?” bench member Justice Jamal Mandokhel asked, adding that “FATA has now been merged with K-P.”

The top court rejected the additional attorney general and K-P advocate general’s request for respite.

The K-P advocate general prayed before the apex court that the accused could not be produced today as the commute was long. On this, the CJP adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Iran’s Raisi says Trump must face justice for Soleimani killing

Tehran – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said former United States President Donald Trump... more»

Will summon PM if prisoner not produced from detention centre: Pakistan’s top judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed said on Monday that the Supreme Court (SC)... more»

Nuclear 5 issue statement on atomic war & arms race

A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, global powers agree China, France,... more»

Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

A member of the European Parliament has proposed that photos of Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin,... more»

Iraq reportedly intercepts drone attacks on Baghdad airport

Iraqi security forces have thwarted two drone attacks on Baghdad International Airport, an Iraqi... more»

Bulli Bai: India app that put Muslim women up for sale is shut

Police in two Indian states have registered cases after an app shared photos of more than 100... more»

Nowhere to hide: Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Married off at seven to a man old enough to be her great-grandfather, Fatema endured rapes,... more»

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain took on Jan. 1,... more»

Biden to speak with Ukraine leader after warning Russia not to invade

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are due to speak by phone... more»

Iran calls for UN action on US over killing of Qassem Soleimani

Tehran, Iran – Iran has called on the United Nations to take formal action against the United... more»

Search

Back to Top