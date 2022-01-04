Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros
Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

Europe 2022-01-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A member of the European Parliament has proposed that photos of Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, the two Turkish-origin scientists who are the founders of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, should be placed on euro banknotes planned to be redesigned.

Speaking to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Moritz Körner, a German politician of the Free Democratic Party (FDP), said that the new banknotes should include photographs of important European personalities such as Şahin and Türeci.

“Their life path is a compelling story about integration, ascension, entrepreneurship, scientific excellence and the potential of an open immigration society,” he said, stressing that the duo’s success in developing a vaccine has saved the lives of millions of Europeans.

Both Şahin and Türeci were born to immigrant parents from Turkey who moved to Germany in the 1960s. At the age of 4, Şahin, who was born in Iskenderun, Turkey, in 1965, arrived in Germany, where his father worked in a car factory.

He studied medicine at the University of Cologne and worked for several years at Saarland University Medical Center.

Türeci is the daughter of a Turkish physician, who emigrated to Germany from Istanbul. She studied medicine at the Saarland University Faculty of Medicine and become a pioneer of cancer immunotherapy in Germany.

Some 20 years after the introduction of the euro, the European Central Bank began work on the redesign of banknotes, asking for more “European participation” in the decision-making process. Authorities are also considering conducting a survey on this issue.

However, it will be years before the new banknotes come into circulation. The Executive Board of the European Central Bank is expected to take the decision on the production and introduction of new banknotes in 2024.

Courtesy Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Iran’s Raisi says Trump must face justice for Soleimani killing

Tehran – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said former United States President Donald Trump... more»

Will summon PM if prisoner not produced from detention centre: Pakistan’s top judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed said on Monday that the Supreme Court (SC)... more»

Nuclear 5 issue statement on atomic war & arms race

A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, global powers agree China, France,... more»

Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

A member of the European Parliament has proposed that photos of Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin,... more»

Iraq reportedly intercepts drone attacks on Baghdad airport

Iraqi security forces have thwarted two drone attacks on Baghdad International Airport, an Iraqi... more»

Bulli Bai: India app that put Muslim women up for sale is shut

Police in two Indian states have registered cases after an app shared photos of more than 100... more»

Nowhere to hide: Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Married off at seven to a man old enough to be her great-grandfather, Fatema endured rapes,... more»

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain took on Jan. 1,... more»

Biden to speak with Ukraine leader after warning Russia not to invade

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are due to speak by phone... more»

Iran calls for UN action on US over killing of Qassem Soleimani

Tehran, Iran – Iran has called on the United Nations to take formal action against the United... more»

Search

Back to Top