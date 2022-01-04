PCAA makes rapid antigen tests mandatory for European travelers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In view of the surge in infections of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday made rapid antigen tests mandatory for travelers arriving in Pakistan from European nations.

The test is conducted to detect whether proteins of the Covid-19 coronavirus are present in the traveler’s body.

Nations straining to contain subsequent waves of Covid-19 started turning to faster, cheaper but reportedly less accurate tests in late 2020 to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly

While all travelers from European nations will be required to take the test, only half of the traffic from Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have to undergo the assessment.

In addition, the agency said travelers aged 15 and older are required to produce a negative coronavirus test report — acquired not earlier than 48 hours of departure — on arrival in Pakistan.

In case, a passenger tests positive for the disease on arrival at a Pakistan airport, they are required to spend 10 days in quarantine at either a government-designated place or a private accommodation the expense of which will be borne by them.

The new regulations will come into force from Wednesday (tomorrow).

The advisory comes as authorities warn of a fifth wave of infections and are in the process of making preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Pakistan reported 630 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a day after recording 708 new cases, its highest daily figure in over two months which pushed the positivity ratio to 1.55 percent, according to data from the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC).

“There is clear evidence now of a beginning of another COVID wave which has been expected for the last few weeks,” Asad Umar, the minister in charge of supervising anti-Covid-19 operations, wrote on Twitter.

Genome sequencing had detected a growing number of cases of the Omicron variant, particularly in Karachi, he said.

The government of Sindh is working on a strategy to contain the variant, which has included a partial lockdown of a Karachi neighbourhood last week after about a dozen Omicron cases were detected in a family.

More than 70 million people, or 32 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses in Pakistan.

The government authorised booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 from Monday. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.__Pakistan Today