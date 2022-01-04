Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’
Pakistan: Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’

Pakistan: Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’

International 2022-01-04, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced disappearances, which was passed by the National Assembly in November last year, has gone “missing”, according to Dawn.

Talking to the media, the minister said: “We had prepared the bill regarding missing persons and it was passed by the [relevant] standing committee and the National Assembly. But it went missing after it was sent to the Senate.”

She added there are reports, however, that the bill is now at the Senate Secretariat.

Earlier in November last year, the minister had said that the National Assembly has passed a bill related to the protection of journalists and five other rights-related proposals, including criminalising enforced disappearances.

In a message on Twitter, Mazari had said one of the bills also expanded the scope of harassment of women at the workplace through an amendment.

The bills, which were adopted by the National Assembly, included: Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021; Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021.__Pakistan Today

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Bill pertaining to enforced disappearances has gone ‘missing’

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday said that a bill regarding enforced... more»

Turkey’s inflation hits 36% amid financial turmoil

Turkey’s annual inflation rate has soared to a 19-year high, underlining the country’s... more»

Iran’s Raisi says Trump must face justice for Soleimani killing

Tehran – Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said former United States President Donald Trump... more»

Will summon PM if prisoner not produced from detention centre: Pakistan’s top judge

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed said on Monday that the Supreme Court (SC)... more»

Nuclear 5 issue statement on atomic war & arms race

A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, global powers agree China, France,... more»

Photos of Turkish-origin scientists may appear on new euros

A member of the European Parliament has proposed that photos of Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin,... more»

Iraq reportedly intercepts drone attacks on Baghdad airport

Iraqi security forces have thwarted two drone attacks on Baghdad International Airport, an Iraqi... more»

Bulli Bai: India app that put Muslim women up for sale is shut

Police in two Indian states have registered cases after an app shared photos of more than 100... more»

Nowhere to hide: Abused Afghan women find shelter dwindling

Married off at seven to a man old enough to be her great-grandfather, Fatema endured rapes,... more»

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain took on Jan. 1,... more»

Search

Back to Top