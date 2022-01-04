Voice Of Vienna

Iraq reportedly intercepts drone attacks on Baghdad airport

Iraqi security forces have thwarted two drone attacks on Baghdad International Airport, an Iraqi security official said on Monday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said air defense systems intercepted two explosive-laden drones targeting the diplomatic area at the airport.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Iraqi authorities have yet to comment on the report.

Monday’s attack coincided with the second anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

The deputy leader of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia (Popular Mobilization Forces), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, was also killed in the attack.

Since Soleimani’s killing, US interests in Iraq, especially military bases, have been targeted s by missile and drone attacks, which Washington blames on Iraqi Shia militias close to Iran.__The Nation

