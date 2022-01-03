Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in
Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

Europe 2022-01-03, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain took on Jan. 1, and a leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages.

Beginning on Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the U.K. from the EU or other countries.

Businesses will no longer be allowed to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days – a measure that was introduced to cope with the disruption of Brexit.

The British Frozen Food Federation said the new restrictions on animal and plant products from the EU could result in major delays at ports in the New Year because some in the supply chain – especially logistics companies on the EU side – may not be prepared for the changes.

“We are concerned that not enough planning has been done to ensure the new requirements are understood by everyone in the food supply chain,” said Richard Harrow, the federation’s chief executive.

“We remain concerned that January could be a fraught month for our members,” he said.

The new measures require businesses to complete the correct paperwork at least four hours before goods can arrive at U.K. borders, or they risk being turned back at the border. Animal and plant-based products must also have statements of origin certificates.

While drivers must declare their goods and origin certificates, checks are expected to be minimal until the rules ramp up beginning in July 2022, when much stricter checks are expected to come into force.

The U.K. imports five times the amount of food it exports to the EU.

Britain left the EU’s single market and customs union on Dec. 31, 2020. The new rules take effect six months after they were originally scheduled because of the impacts of the pandemic and businesses said they needed more time to prepare.

Northern Ireland and Ireland are exempt from the changes as political leaders continue negotiating the Northern Ireland protocol.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Food disruptions feared in UK as new Brexit rules kick in

New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain took on Jan. 1,... more»

Biden to speak with Ukraine leader after warning Russia not to invade

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky are due to speak by phone... more»

Iran calls for UN action on US over killing of Qassem Soleimani

Tehran, Iran – Iran has called on the United Nations to take formal action against the United... more»

EU flag taken down after backlash in France

Conservative rivals of French President Emmanuel Macron said the EU flag underneath the Arc de... more»

Arrests, clashes in Netherlands Covid protest

The demonstrators rallied in one of the city’s main squares, according to an AFP journalist,... more»

At least 9 killed in underground fire in northeastern China

Among victims is firefighter, 5 people slightly injured, official media reports. At least nine... more»

Thousands rally in Iraq to mark 2020 killing of Iran general

BAGHDAD: Thousands of supporters of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi alliance of armed groups Saturday... more»

Massive explosions rock Gaza amid Israeli bombing

Israel dropped several bombs on targets in Gaza during the middle of the night – the explosions... more»

New law allowing assisted suicide takes effect in Austria

A law allowing assisted suicide has taken effect in Austria. From Saturday, adults who are... more»

Kashmir: Pakistan, India army exchange sweets to mark new year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India’s army on Saturday exchanged sweets at four border crossing... more»

Search

Back to Top