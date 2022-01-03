At least 9 killed in underground fire in northeastern China

Voice Of Vienna

Among victims is firefighter, 5 people slightly injured, official media reports.

At least nine people were killed in a fire in the basement of a market in China’s northeastern Dalian city, official media reported on Sunday.

The fire broke out on Friday at around 11 a.m. local time and lasted around two hours, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Among the victims was one firefighter and five people were slightly injured in the incident, Xinhua said, citing local authorities.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.__The Nation

