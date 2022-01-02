Voice Of Vienna

UAE announces travel ban on unvaccinated citizens

UAE has announced a travel ban on unvaccinated citizens from January 10.

The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation said that fully vaccinated citizens will also need to get the Covid-19 booster dose.

Those who are unable to take the vaccine because of medical reasons are exempted from the decision.__Courtesy Khaleej Times

