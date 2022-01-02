Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Taiwanese leader sends warning to Beijing in New Year’s speech
Taiwanese leader sends warning to Beijing in New Year’s speech

Taiwanese leader sends warning to Beijing in New Year’s speech

International 2022-01-02, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to continue defending the island’s independence against Beijing. In a New Year’s speech, she said the differences with communist mainland China cannot be resolved by force.

“Taiwan’s consistent position has been that we will neither bow to pressure nor act rashly when we have support,” Tsai said in a New Year’s speech streamed on Saturday.

“We want to remind the Beijing authorities that they should not misjudge the situation, and that they should stop the spread of military adventurism within their ranks,” she said.

Beijing claims Taiwan, a self-proclaimed independent island country with close ties to the US, as its own territory. The issue of Taiwan remained at the center of wider US-Chinese tensions throughout 2021.

“The use of military means is absolutely not an option for resolving the differences between our two sides,” Tsai said, adding that tensions in the Taiwan Strait region can be only resolved peacefully. She stressed that defending Taiwan’s “territorial sovereignty and national security” will continue to be her government’s priority in 2022.

Last year, Taiwan accused Beijing of repeatedly flying jet fighters and bombers close to its borders. Beijing decried Washington’s arms deals with Taiwan and promised a crackdown on Taiwanese politicians that it considers “secessionist.”

In his own New Year’s message, Chinese President Xi Jinping said “the complete reunification of our motherland is an aspiration shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.”__RT.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Massive explosions rock Gaza amid Israeli bombing

Israel dropped several bombs on targets in Gaza during the middle of the night – the explosions... more»

New law allowing assisted suicide takes effect in Austria

A law allowing assisted suicide has taken effect in Austria. From Saturday, adults who are... more»

Kashmir: Pakistan, India army exchange sweets to mark new year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India’s army on Saturday exchanged sweets at four border crossing... more»

UAE announces travel ban on unvaccinated citizens

UAE has announced a travel ban on unvaccinated citizens from January 10. The National Crisis... more»

Taiwanese leader sends warning to Beijing in New Year’s speech

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to continue defending the island’s independence... more»

EU, US denounce closure of human rights group in Russia

The European Union, US, UK, Australia, and Canada have condemned Russian courts’ decisions to... more»

45 journalists killed in 2021: media watchdog

A total of 45 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021, the International Federation of... more»

Macron takes EU reins as election looms

PARIS: France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Saturday, affording... more»

Kashmir: Three militants killed, four security personnel injured in Pantha Chowk gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 31: Three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed and four security personnel injured... more»

EU backs international arms embargo after killings in Myanmar

The European Union has called for an international arms embargo on Myanmar’s military government... more»

Search

Back to Top