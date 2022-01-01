Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Three militants killed, four security personnel injured in Pantha Chowk gunfight
Kashmir: Three militants killed, four security personnel injured in Pantha Chowk gunfight

Kashmir: Three militants killed, four security personnel injured in Pantha Chowk gunfight

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2022-01-01, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar, Dec 31: Three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed and four security personnel injured in a gunfight in Gomander Mohalla of the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar late Thursday night, officials said.

Quoting senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the police went to the area to pick up a suspect.

However, as a police team tried to enter a house, they came under heavy fire in which two cops were injured.

Confirming the news, a police spokesman said on Twitter, “In the initial exchange of fire, 03 Police personnel & 01 CRPF personnel got injured & were subsequently shifted to hospital.”

“03 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on,” he said in another tweet while quoting IGP Kashmir.

He further said that one among the slain was involved in the attack on police bus at Zewan.

“One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of #terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday’s PC, terrorist Suhail was also involved in #ZewanTerrorAttack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been #neutralised: IGP Kashmir,” read the tweet.

Source: Greater Kashmir News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Three militants killed, four security personnel injured in Pantha Chowk gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 31: Three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed and four security personnel injured... more»

EU backs international arms embargo after killings in Myanmar

The European Union has called for an international arms embargo on Myanmar’s military government... more»

India says China ‘inventing’ names in disputed region

India hit out at China for giving “invented” names to several places in a disputed... more»

4 soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed in Tank, Mir Ali IBOs: Pakistan Army

Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during... more»

Putin warns Biden of ‘complete breakdown’ in US-Russian relations

The Kremlin has revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his US counterpart Joe... more»

Xi’an: Cries for help and food in quarantined Chinese city

Some residents under lockdown in the Chinese city of Xi’an say they do not have enough food,... more»

Netherlands forces vaxxed & unvaxxed Americans to quarantine

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving from the United States will now have to undergo 10 days of... more»

Sudanese security forces kill four anti-coup protesters

Sudanese security forces have shot four people dead during nationwide protests, a doctors’ group... more»

World attention must be focused on Kashmir

Dr. Ghulam Nabi FaiFormer UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon has said, “On Human Rights Day, I... more»

Pakistan: At least 4 dead, several injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least four people were killed and several others injured after an explosion on Jinnah... more»

Search

Back to Top