Kashmir: Three militants killed, four security personnel injured in Pantha Chowk gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 31: Three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed and four security personnel injured in a gunfight in Gomander Mohalla of the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar late Thursday night, officials said.

Quoting senior police officer, news agency GNS reported that the police went to the area to pick up a suspect.

However, as a police team tried to enter a house, they came under heavy fire in which two cops were injured.

Confirming the news, a police spokesman said on Twitter, “In the initial exchange of fire, 03 Police personnel & 01 CRPF personnel got injured & were subsequently shifted to hospital.”

“03 unidentified #terrorists killed. #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on,” he said in another tweet while quoting IGP Kashmir.

He further said that one among the slain was involved in the attack on police bus at Zewan.

“One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather of #terror outfit JeM. As revealed during yesterday’s PC, terrorist Suhail was also involved in #ZewanTerrorAttack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been #neutralised: IGP Kashmir,” read the tweet.

