4 soldiers martyred, 2 terrorists killed in Tank, Mir Ali IBOs: Pakistan Army

International 2022-01-01
Four Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and two terrorists were killed during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tank and Mir Ali, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

The military’s media wing said the security forces conducted an IBO in Tank on the reported presence of terrorists.

“Two Terrorists killed during IBO identified as Shahzeb alias Zakir and Daniyal. Weapons and ammunition recovered. These Terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” it said.

During another operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan tribal district, the ISPR said one terrorist was apprehended along with weapons and ammunition. “During intense exchange of fire, 4 soldiers embraced shahadat,” it added.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Munawar, 40, a resident of Bahawalnagar; Sepoy Zaka Ullah, 31, a resident of Laki Marwat; Sepoy Farhan, 34, resident of Kohat and Sepoy Sheraz, 30, a resident of Abbotabad.__The Nation

