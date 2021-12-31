Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: At least 4 dead, several injured in Quetta blast
Pakistan: At least 4 dead, several injured in Quetta blast

Pakistan: At least 4 dead, several injured in Quetta blast

International 2021-12-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

QUETTA: At least four people were killed and several others injured after an explosion on Jinnah Road near Saleem Medical Complex in Quetta.

The rescue sources said the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital and other health facilities.

The security forces have cordoned off the area.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the terrorist incident and expressed dissatisfaction over the security arrangements in the province capital.

He also expressed sorrow over the causalities and sought a report on the incident from the provincial police chief.

Express News quoting the police reported that powerful blast shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings and also damaged the several vehicles.

They added that the nature of blast will be ascertained after forensic experts complete collecting the evidence from the site of the incident.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said in a statement that at around 9:40pm an improvised explosive device (IED), planted at the main gate of Science College Ground, went off as participants of a public meeting were leaving the venue.

According to the initial reports, at least four people have died and 16 others sustained injuries, he said, adding that a bomb disposal squad along with CTD teams have launched the investigation into the incident..__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Sudanese security forces kill four anti-coup protesters

Sudanese security forces have shot four people dead during nationwide protests, a doctors’ group... more»

World attention must be focused on Kashmir

Dr. Ghulam Nabi FaiFormer UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon has said, “On Human Rights Day, I... more»

Pakistan: At least 4 dead, several injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least four people were killed and several others injured after an explosion on Jinnah... more»

Confusion over travel rules for EU-based Brits

Two cross-channel operators say French Covid rules have been tightened meaning British people can... more»

Six JeM militants, soldier killed in separate encounters with security forces in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 30: Six Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a Pakistani national, and a soldier... more»

Iran launches ‘3 shipments of research equipment’ into space

Iran has used a satellite launch rocket to “successfully” send three shipments of research... more»

India: 200m of us will fight back, vows Bollywood’s Naseeruddin Shah after Hindutva hate speech against Muslims

Hate speech, inciting violence and calling for a genocide are the few things that were part of a... more»

Migrants undeterred to make perilous journey to Europe

Many lives have perished during the perilous journey migrants are taking in the Aegean Sea to... more»

Kashmir’s Hyderpora killings: Omar questions SIT for ‘rushing to press if investigation still underway’

Srinagar, Dec 29: Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference vice... more»

Indonesia to accept dozens of Rohingya refugees stranded at sea

Indonesia has announced it will allow a boat packed with Rohingya refugees, which had become... more»

Search

Back to Top