Pakistan: At least 4 dead, several injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least four people were killed and several others injured after an explosion on Jinnah Road near Saleem Medical Complex in Quetta.

The rescue sources said the injured have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital and other health facilities.

The security forces have cordoned off the area.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the terrorist incident and expressed dissatisfaction over the security arrangements in the province capital.

He also expressed sorrow over the causalities and sought a report on the incident from the provincial police chief.

Express News quoting the police reported that powerful blast shattered the windowpanes of nearby buildings and also damaged the several vehicles.

They added that the nature of blast will be ascertained after forensic experts complete collecting the evidence from the site of the incident.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said in a statement that at around 9:40pm an improvised explosive device (IED), planted at the main gate of Science College Ground, went off as participants of a public meeting were leaving the venue.

According to the initial reports, at least four people have died and 16 others sustained injuries, he said, adding that a bomb disposal squad along with CTD teams have launched the investigation into the incident..__Tribune.com