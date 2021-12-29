Myanmar: Save the Children says army attack killed staff

International charity Save the Children has confirmed two of its staff members in Myanmar were killed in an attack it blames on the military.

More than 35 bodies, including those of women and children, were found in eastern Kayah state, the charity says.

It said troops had forced people from their cars, arresting some of them and killing others before burning their bodies.

The Myanmar military has denied the claims.

Save the Children said the two staff members killed were “both new fathers working on education for children”. They were travelling home for the holidays after conducting humanitarian work.

In a tweet, the charity called on the UN Security Council to convene and take action to hold those responsible to account.

Mass protests have taken place across Myanmar (also known as Burma) since the military seized control in February.

Elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party are among those detained.

Hundreds of people, including children, have been killed.

Photos showing the aftermath of the reported attack in Hpruso township have emerged, in which the charred remains of vehicles are visible.

The Karenni National Defence Force, one of the largest of the militias opposing the junta, said the dead were not militia members but civilians seeking refuge from the conflict.

“We were so shocked at seeing that all the dead bodies were different sizes, including children, women and old people,” a commander from group told Reuters news agency.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s military said fighting had broken out in Hpruso on Friday after its troops attempted to stop seven cars driving in a “suspicious way”, according to AFP.

Troops had killed a number of people in the ensuing clash, spokesman Zaw Min Tun told the news agency on Saturday.__BBC.com