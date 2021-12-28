Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria’s Innsbruck airport denies 110 Britons entry over new Covid rules
Austria’s Innsbruck airport denies 110 Britons entry over new Covid rules

Austria’s Innsbruck airport denies 110 Britons entry over new Covid rules

Austria 2021-12-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Innsbruck airport refused to allow 110 British tourists entry into Austria because they had not followed updated Covid restrictions, it has emerged.

Police said many were probably caught out on Sunday by a new rule requiring a negative PCR test within 48 hours.

Austrian opposition politicians blamed the health minister for failing to update restrictions on the internet.

Most of the tourists were flown home immediately but 40 were put up overnight in a hotel.

Of those 40, 12 were allowed to take new PCR tests and continue with their holidays, the local authority in Innsbruck said.

British travellers arriving in Innsbruck for skiing holidays in the western Tyrol region on Sunday were met by what some of them described as chaos, as the airport implemented new rules that came into effect on Christmas Day for arrivals from the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway because of the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

While 70 of those arriving in Innsbruck were able to fly home on the day, the other 40 were not and were quarantined in an Innsbruck hotel for the night. The 12 people eventually allowed in were reportedly all families with children.

The restrictions, currently displayed on the Austrian UK embassy website, require anyone over the age of 12 to have a third Covid vaccination and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of arrival. Under the previous rules a negative PCR test had to be taken within 72 hours of arrival.

While many reportedly had older PCR tests, some also had not received booster doses.

One tourist, Victoria Winstanley, said on social media that the team checking Covid certificates for an Easyjet flight either did not have up-to-date information or were not checking them properly. The BBC has approached Easyjet for a comment.

Local opposition People’s Party tourism spokesman Franz Hörl said he had no problem with tighter restrictions on countries such as the UK labelled “virus variant areas”.

His issue was with a “botched” operation that he called neither professional nor humane, to bring in tourists over the Christmas period, take them to a hotel under police protection and then send them home at their own expense, he told the APA news agency.

He said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein was to blame because the old restrictions were still showing on the relevant government websites.

Austria’s Tyrol is especially sensitive to further outbreaks of Covid-19 in its famous ski resorts. The resort of Ischgl was linked to cases in 45 countries at the start of the pandemic when skiers returned home with the virus in February and March 2020.

Earlier this month, France banned British holidaymakers from its ski resorts, barring all non-essential travel from the UK.__Courtesy BBC.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria’s Innsbruck airport denies 110 Britons entry over new Covid rules

Innsbruck airport refused to allow 110 British tourists entry into Austria because they had not... more»

Kashmir: AJK Bar Council announces boycott of courts from January 3

Azad Jammu Kashmir Bar Council here on Monday announced complete boycott of all cadre judiciary... more»

Covid: France tightens restrictions amid Omicron surge

From 3 January, remote working will become compulsory for those who can and public gatherings will... more»

Pakistan condemns violent calls for mass killing of Muslims in India

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the “violent calls” for mass killing of Muslims... more»

Iran says Vienna nuclear talks to restart around joint document

Tehran, Iran – The eighth round of Iran nuclear talks will start on Monday in Vienna based on a... more»

Pakistan: 14 years on, Benazir Bhutto’s murder still remains a mystery

RAWALPINDI: Despite a lapse of 14 years, the mystery surrounding the assassination of former prime... more»

Anti-lockdown protesters bring ‘Sea of Lights’ to Vienna

Protesters marched through central Vienna with candles and lights, carrying signs that read,... more»

Russia completes 10,000-troop drills near Ukraine

Moscow – Russia announced Saturday that more than 10,000 troops had finished month-long... more»

Pakistan: EX-PM Nawaz Sharif ‘not returning home’

The very statement by the PML (N) leader Ayaz Sadiq that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is... more»

Putin to mull options if West refuses guarantees over Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the... more»

Search

Back to Top