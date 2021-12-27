Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Taliban shuts down ‘unnecessary’ election commission, peace ministry
Taliban shuts down ‘unnecessary’ election commission, peace ministry

Taliban shuts down ‘unnecessary’ election commission, peace ministry

International 2021-12-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The decision to scrap the country’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) and Electoral Complaint Commission was reportedly taken on Thursday, but announced by government spokesman Bilal Karimi on Sunday. The state ministries for peace and parliamentary affairs have also been shut down.

Describing the commissions as “unnecessary institutes for the current situation” in the country, Karimi said that the “Islamic Emirate [would] revive” them in the future “if we ever feel a need.”

Formed in 2006, the IEC panel was tasked with administering and supervising the country’s elections, from the presidential and parliamentary polls to provincial council races, according to the commission’s still operational website. A number of election officials were killed over the years prior to the Taliban takeover in attacks attributed to various armed groups.

The panel’s former head, identified only as Aurangzeb, told AFP that the Taliban had “taken this decision in a hurry” and warned that the move “would have huge consequences.”

According to Halim Fidai, a senior politician in the toppled regime who governed four provinces over the past two decades, the decision showed how the Taliban “does not believe in democracy” and “gets power through bullets and not ballots.”

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by a local news outlet as saying on Sunday that the bodies were dissolved “due to economic woes” since they “were a burden on the government.”

The Taliban is working on creating a structure of administration featuring a “grand council and other common councils,” Mujahid told the news outlet, which also added that the group has directed internal affairs bodies to relocate the staff of the dissolved ministries and commissions.

The group previously closed down the former Western-backed government’s women’s affairs ministry, replacing it with the ministry for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

More than 30 reported killed, Save the Children staff missing, in Myanmar attack

At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed in the eastern Myanmar state of... more»

No trips for Afghan women unless escorted by male relative: Taliban

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said on Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other... more»

Israel says will ‘double settlements’ in occupied Golan Heights

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said the country intends to double the number of... more»

Taliban shuts down ‘unnecessary’ election commission, peace ministry

The decision to scrap the country’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) and Electoral... more»

Swiss to allow simple legal gender transition from Jan. 1

ZURICH: People in Switzerland will be able to legally change gender by a visit to the civil... more»

Iran says won’t enrich uranium beyond 60pc if talks fail

Iran has no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent if nuclear talks in Vienna fail, the head of... more»

Finland & Sweden in NATO would trigger response – Russia

The persistent attempts by NATO to “draw those countries into the orbit of its interests and... more»

Canada grants residency to 401,000 foreigners, meets 2021 immigration target

Canada met its target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2021 by focusing its... more»

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar Dec 25: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Khushroi Kalan,... more»

At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece

Greek coast guards scoured for survivors in the Aegean Sea on Saturday after the latest in a... more»

Search

Back to Top