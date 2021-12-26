Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag
Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-12-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar Dec 25: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Khushroi Kalan, Srigufwara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday night.

“#Encounter has started at K. Kalan, Srigufwara area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice, ” a police spokesman said.

The number of trapped militants was not immediately known.

This is the third gunfight of the day in south Kashmir. Earlier, four militants were killed in twin gunfights in the region.__Courtesy Greater Kashmir News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Canada grants residency to 401,000 foreigners, meets 2021 immigration target

Canada met its target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2021 by focusing its... more»

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar Dec 25: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Khushroi Kalan,... more»

At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece

Greek coast guards scoured for survivors in the Aegean Sea on Saturday after the latest in a... more»

Sudan coup: Tear gas fired at pro-democracy protests

Security forces in Sudan have fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters who have been gathering... more»

Austria’s Kurz has new job and will move to US soon – reports

“In early February he will start his new job in a global company in Silicon Valley. The contract... more»

Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend

Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend,... more»

The United States Policy Towards Kashmir: Past & Present

Istanbul, Turkey: “The Kashmir conflict is often referred as potentially the most dangerous... more»

Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas,... more»

Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 24: A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces at... more»

US sending thousands of military personnel to Ukrainian front lines – Moscow

As many as 10,000 Western military instructors have been sent to Ukraine to train the Eastern... more»

Search

Back to Top