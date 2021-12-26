Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Finland & Sweden in NATO would trigger response – Russia
Finland & Sweden in NATO would trigger response – Russia

Finland & Sweden in NATO would trigger response – Russia

International 2021-12-26, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The persistent attempts by NATO to “draw those countries into the orbit of its interests and opportunistic policies” haven’t gone unnoticed by Russia, Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, said.

“It’s quite obvious that Finland and Sweden joining NATO … would have serious military and political consequences that would require an adequate response from the Russian side,” she pointed out.

The policy of not being part of any alliances, traditionally pursued by Stockholm and Helsinki, is viewed by Moscow as “an important factor in ensuring stability in northern Europe,” Zakharova added.

NATO has been expressing its satisfaction over what it called deepening cooperation with Finland and Sweden, which “share” the block’s values and contribute to its operations.

At a summit in June, the US-led military alliance vowed to further bolster those ties “in support of our common security, including by crisis management preparation, exercises, and exchanging information and analysis.”

The same statements were repeated during the visit of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to Stockholm and Helsinki in late October.

Earlier this month, Moscow issued two documents – one addressed to NATO and the other to Washington – demanding guarantees that would assure security for all sides. The proposals included limiting NATO’s buildup near the Russian borders and ruling out the enlargement of the bloc.

Speaking about Moscow’s proposals, Zakharova reiterated that “ruling out the expansion of NATO and the deployment of weapon systems that threaten our security near the Russian borders are going to be the main, key issues at the upcoming talks with the US and NATO.”__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Finland & Sweden in NATO would trigger response – Russia

The persistent attempts by NATO to “draw those countries into the orbit of its interests and... more»

Canada grants residency to 401,000 foreigners, meets 2021 immigration target

Canada met its target of granting 401,000 foreigners permanent residency in 2021 by focusing its... more»

Gunfight breaks out in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar Dec 25: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Khushroi Kalan,... more»

At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece

Greek coast guards scoured for survivors in the Aegean Sea on Saturday after the latest in a... more»

Sudan coup: Tear gas fired at pro-democracy protests

Security forces in Sudan have fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters who have been gathering... more»

Austria’s Kurz has new job and will move to US soon – reports

“In early February he will start his new job in a global company in Silicon Valley. The contract... more»

Thousands of flights canceled globally as Omicron mars Christmas weekend

Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend,... more»

The United States Policy Towards Kashmir: Past & Present

Istanbul, Turkey: “The Kashmir conflict is often referred as potentially the most dangerous... more»

Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas,... more»

Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 24: A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces at... more»

Search

Back to Top