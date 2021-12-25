Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 24: A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces at Arwani area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday morning.

“Anantnag EncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, ” a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out in the early hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

Police statement

Based on a specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in village Mominhall Aarwani area of Bijbehara Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1stRR and 90Bn CRPF in the said area.

During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh son of Bashir Ahmad Seh resident of Sehpora Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit HM and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. He was involved in the following killings:-

• Police Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora Kanelwan Anantnag at his residence on 19.10.2020.

• 03 BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam on 29.10.2020.

• BJP Sarpanch and his Wife at Lal-Chowk Anantnag on 09.08.2021.

Besides, he was also involved in attack on DDC candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag on 04.12.2020 and in snatching weapon from a constable at Shamispora crossing in Khudwani area of Kulgam on 25.07.2021. Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 Rifle, 02 AK Magazines, 40 AK rounds and a Grenade were recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Police have registered case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.

Meanwhile, Police along with 50RR & 181Bn CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT from Chadoora area of Budgam. They have been identified as Imran Majeed Magray son of Abdul Majeed resident of Magray Mohalla Mochwa and Aqib Amin son of Mohammad Amin Rather resident of Magray Mohalla Mochwa.

Incriminating material of terrorist outfit LeT, 02 Hand Grenades, 02 AK-47 Magazines, 30 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that both the arrested terrorist associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics support to terrorists including providing shelter, transportation of arms & ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other areas of the district.

In this connection a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is going on.

