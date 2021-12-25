Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight
Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-12-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar, Dec 24: A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces at Arwani area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday morning.

“Anantnag EncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, ” a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out in the early hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

Police statement

Based on a specific input regarding presence of a terrorist in village Mominhall Aarwani area of Bijbehara Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1stRR and 90Bn CRPF in the said area.

During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist identified as Shahzad Ahmad Seh son of Bashir Ahmad Seh resident of Sehpora Kulgam was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit HM and was part of groups involved in several terror crime cases. He was involved in the following killings:-

• Police Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Chandpora Kanelwan Anantnag at his residence on 19.10.2020.

• 03 BJP workers at YK-Pora Kulgam on 29.10.2020.

• BJP Sarpanch and his Wife at Lal-Chowk Anantnag on 09.08.2021.

Besides, he was also involved in attack on DDC candidate Anees ul Islam Ganie at Sagam Kokernag on 04.12.2020 and in snatching weapon from a constable at Shamispora crossing in Khudwani area of Kulgam on 25.07.2021. Moreover, he was involved in various grenade lobbing incidents and attacks on security establishments in Anantnag and Kulgam areas.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 Rifle, 02 AK Magazines, 40 AK rounds and a Grenade were recovered from his possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Police have registered case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.

Meanwhile, Police along with 50RR & 181Bn CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT from Chadoora area of Budgam. They have been identified as Imran Majeed Magray son of Abdul Majeed resident of Magray Mohalla Mochwa and Aqib Amin son of Mohammad Amin Rather resident of Magray Mohalla Mochwa.

Incriminating material of terrorist outfit LeT, 02 Hand Grenades, 02 AK-47 Magazines, 30 live AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that both the arrested terrorist associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics support to terrorists including providing shelter, transportation of arms & ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other areas of the district.

In this connection a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is going on.

Source GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas,... more»

Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 24: A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces at... more»

US sending thousands of military personnel to Ukrainian front lines – Moscow

As many as 10,000 Western military instructors have been sent to Ukraine to train the Eastern... more»

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Greece is continuing an intense armament in a bid for military superiority against Turkey, Turkish... more»

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not freedom of expression: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not... more»

China calls US law on Xinjiang imports ‘economic bullying’

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Commerce has expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm... more»

Over 100 Pakistani Parliamentarians evade income tax: report

More than a 100 Pakistani Parliamentarians evade income tax by not registering themselves with the... more»

British parliament’s role imperative in resolving Kashmir dispute: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday said the British... more»

Biden signs law banning goods made in China’s Xinjiang province

Amid worsening relations between Beijing and Washington, President Joe Biden signed a new law on... more»

Poland vows to stop EU’s encroachment

The EU has announced on Wednesday that it would launch infringement proceedings against Poland and... more»

Search

Back to Top