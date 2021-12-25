Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not freedom of expression: Putin
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not freedom of expression: Putin

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not freedom of expression: Putin

International 2021-12-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not count as the “expression of artistic freedom”.

Blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a “violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam,” he said while addressing his annual news conference on Thursday.

Putin said these acts give rise to extremist reprisals, citing as an example the attack on the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris after it published blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Putin also criticised posting photos of Nazis on websites such as the one titled the Immortal Regiment and dedicated to Russians who died in World War II.

While praising artistic freedom in general, Putin said it has its limits and it shouldn’t infringe on other freedoms.

Russia has evolved as a multi-ethnic and multi-confessional state, so Russians, he said, are used to respecting each other’s traditions.

“In some other countries, this respect comes in short supply,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been urging the western world to respect sentiments of the Muslim communities while practicing ‘freedom of expression’ for the past many years.

In a recent interview to Al Jazeera, the Pakistani premier had said the Muslim leaders never portrayed real Islam before the West, particularly after 9/11. This made the Muslims in western countries face Islamophobia despite the fact terrorism had no relation with Islam, he said further.

He said “Imran Khan alone could not make any change”, rather the whole Muslim world must take a joint stance at forums such as the United Nations to make some difference.__Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas,... more»

Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 24: A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces at... more»

US sending thousands of military personnel to Ukrainian front lines – Moscow

As many as 10,000 Western military instructors have been sent to Ukraine to train the Eastern... more»

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Greece is continuing an intense armament in a bid for military superiority against Turkey, Turkish... more»

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not freedom of expression: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not... more»

China calls US law on Xinjiang imports ‘economic bullying’

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Commerce has expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm... more»

Over 100 Pakistani Parliamentarians evade income tax: report

More than a 100 Pakistani Parliamentarians evade income tax by not registering themselves with the... more»

British parliament’s role imperative in resolving Kashmir dispute: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday said the British... more»

Biden signs law banning goods made in China’s Xinjiang province

Amid worsening relations between Beijing and Washington, President Joe Biden signed a new law on... more»

Poland vows to stop EU’s encroachment

The EU has announced on Wednesday that it would launch infringement proceedings against Poland and... more»

Search

Back to Top