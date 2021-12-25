Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Europe 2021-12-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Greece is continuing an intense armament in a bid for military superiority against Turkey, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said, describing Athens’ ambition as futile while calling on the neighboring country for resolving the difference through peaceful dialogue.

“This is not an arms race but showing off weapons. They are striving for superiority against Turkey through armament by the encouragements and provocations of some countries. This is a futile effort,” Akar said at a meeting held in Ankara with the participation of top military brass.

Akar also criticized Greece for building alliances with some NATO allies and reiterated them as futile. The minister has referred to a recent military and defense industry deal between Greece and France that paved the way for the latter to sell a significant quantity of weapons to the Greek army.

Turkey and Greece have problems in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, and the former wants to resolve these issues within the framework of international law and good neighborly relations through negotiations, dialogue, peaceful ways and methods, Akar stated.

“Unfortunately, certain politicians in Greece continue their aggressive actions and rhetoric without stop. They want to portray Turkey as expansionist by fake claims,” he said.

Greece’s Meis Island, or Kastellorizo, is just 2 kilometers away from the Turkish mainland with a 10 square kilometer area, but Athens demands around 40,000 square kilometers of maritime sovereignty for it, Akar recalled.

“When we say ‘No’ to this, then they blame us for being expansionist. We expect them to understand that they cannot reach anything with these actions and rhetoric,” the minister underlined.

Turkey and Greece have some dialogue mechanism, and the former has called for holding the fourth round of bilateral talks to promote confidence-building measures in the region, Akar noted, adding Ankara favors that the two people live in peace and comfort by benefiting from the region’s richness.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Christmas flights cancelled and new curbs amid Omicron spread

Millions of people are facing travel disruption and increased Covid restrictions over Christmas,... more»

Kashmir: Hizb militant killed in Anantnag gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 24: A Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces at... more»

US sending thousands of military personnel to Ukrainian front lines – Moscow

As many as 10,000 Western military instructors have been sent to Ukraine to train the Eastern... more»

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Greece is continuing an intense armament in a bid for military superiority against Turkey, Turkish... more»

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not freedom of expression: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that disrespecting Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not... more»

China calls US law on Xinjiang imports ‘economic bullying’

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Commerce has expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm... more»

Over 100 Pakistani Parliamentarians evade income tax: report

More than a 100 Pakistani Parliamentarians evade income tax by not registering themselves with the... more»

British parliament’s role imperative in resolving Kashmir dispute: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday said the British... more»

Biden signs law banning goods made in China’s Xinjiang province

Amid worsening relations between Beijing and Washington, President Joe Biden signed a new law on... more»

Poland vows to stop EU’s encroachment

The EU has announced on Wednesday that it would launch infringement proceedings against Poland and... more»

Search

Back to Top