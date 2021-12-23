Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport
US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

International 2021-12-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Turkish authorities have arrested an American diplomat working at the U.S. consulate in Lebanon on suspicion of selling a Syrian national a fake passport.

The U.S. diplomat, identified by initials D.J.K., is accused of “forging official documents” and trying to help the Syrian national, identified by initials R.S., leave Turkey.

The detention was made on Nov. 11 at Istanbul Airport when the Syrian national tried to use another person’s passport to travel to Germany, an Istanbul Police statement said.

The two men were stopped by the airport police before the plane’s departure and were detained, according to the statement, which noted that a body search of the diplomat found $10,000 in an envelope and a passport in his name.

The security camera footage also shows that the duo met at the airport and changed their clothes there and that the diplomat gave the Syrian the passport in question.

The Syrian national is facing forgery charges but was released pending trial, while the diplomat was arrested and taken to prison.__Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

British parliament expresses alarm at human rights abuses, fake encounters in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Britain’s House of Commons on Wednesday expressed alarm at human rights violations,... more»

French outcry over academic in Grenoble Islamophobia row

Dozens of French academics have warned that freedom of expression is at risk after a German... more»

UNSC adopts resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by the United... more»

India tests fire short-range ballistic missile

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday successfully conducted a maiden flight test of its indigenously... more»

US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

Turkish authorities have arrested an American diplomat working at the U.S. consulate in Lebanon on... more»

Omicron variant continues spreading worldwide

The omicron strain of the coronavirus continues spreading across the world, with numerous... more»

Shocking scale of Covid relief fraud revealed

Nearly $100 billion in Covid-19 relief payments has been stolen by criminals since the beginning... more»

Pakistan: PM Imran says decision to join Afghan war not made in public interest but for dollars

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed regret on Tuesday over the decision regarding Pakistan’s... more»

China sanctions four US officials over Xinjiang

China announced sanctions on four members of the United States government’s Commission on... more»

Gas price in Europe smashes all-time high

European prices for natural gas exceeded $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time ever, on... more»

Search

Back to Top