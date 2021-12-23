Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / India tests fire short-range ballistic missile
India tests fire short-range ballistic missile

India tests fire short-range ballistic missile

International 2021-12-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday successfully conducted a maiden flight test of its indigenously developed surface-to-surface ballistic missile “Pralay” off the coast of Odisha.

Pralay was launched from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in the eastern state of Odisha, according to an official announcement released by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). “The mission has met all its objectives,” it added.

“The new missile followed the desired quasi-ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the downrange ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events,” it stated.

The missile is powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics, said the statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and associated teams on the rapid development and successful launch of a new surface-to-surface missile.

The Pralay test came just one day after India announced that it had begun deploying the Russian S-400 air defence missile system in Punjab, India’s northern state near Pakistan border.

“The Indian Air Force is deploying the S-400 on the western border to counter possible threats from Pakistan and China. The S-400 batteries will be capable of dealing with airborne threats from Pakistan and China,” a local media reported.

Pakistan also stated on Tuesday that it had successfully tested a longer-ranged version of its indigenously-built Babur cruise missile 1B.

The ordinance is capable of striking both land and sea targets with “high accuracy,” the statement said.

This comes days after India tested its own next-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni-P.

Source: Tribune.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

British parliament expresses alarm at human rights abuses, fake encounters in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Britain’s House of Commons on Wednesday expressed alarm at human rights violations,... more»

French outcry over academic in Grenoble Islamophobia row

Dozens of French academics have warned that freedom of expression is at risk after a German... more»

UNSC adopts resolution to provide aid to Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by the United... more»

India tests fire short-range ballistic missile

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday successfully conducted a maiden flight test of its indigenously... more»

US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

Turkish authorities have arrested an American diplomat working at the U.S. consulate in Lebanon on... more»

Omicron variant continues spreading worldwide

The omicron strain of the coronavirus continues spreading across the world, with numerous... more»

Shocking scale of Covid relief fraud revealed

Nearly $100 billion in Covid-19 relief payments has been stolen by criminals since the beginning... more»

Pakistan: PM Imran says decision to join Afghan war not made in public interest but for dollars

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed regret on Tuesday over the decision regarding Pakistan’s... more»

China sanctions four US officials over Xinjiang

China announced sanctions on four members of the United States government’s Commission on... more»

Gas price in Europe smashes all-time high

European prices for natural gas exceeded $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time ever, on... more»

Search

Back to Top