Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Gas price in Europe smashes all-time high
Gas price in Europe smashes all-time high

Gas price in Europe smashes all-time high

Europe 2021-12-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

European prices for natural gas exceeded $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time ever, on Tuesday, according to Intercontinental Exchange’s London clearing house.

The January futures on the title transfer facility hub in the Netherlands traded at $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters, marking a 27% increase from Monday.

On Tuesday, Russian gas exporter Gazprom halted gas transit to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline. According to the presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, the decision was purely commercial and not related to the delay of the Nord Stream 2 project.

Europe has seen an unprecedented growth in energy prices as Germany continues to postpone the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, citing concerns that it doesn’t meet EU regulations. Germany insists the delay is not political, despite strong opposition to the construction of the pipeline from the US, Poland, and Ukraine.

The pipeline was built to deliver extra supplies of Russian natural gas to Europe. The project was completed in September, despite facing many obstacles, including US sanctions and changing European regulations.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: PM Imran says decision to join Afghan war not made in public interest but for dollars

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed regret on Tuesday over the decision regarding Pakistan’s... more»

China sanctions four US officials over Xinjiang

China announced sanctions on four members of the United States government’s Commission on... more»

Gas price in Europe smashes all-time high

European prices for natural gas exceeded $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time ever, on... more»

China blocks UN resolution on humanitarian exemptions to Afghan sanctions

China, backed by Russia, blocked a US draft resolution Monday in the UN Security Council that... more»

The princess, the sheikh and the £550m divorce settlement

It’s described as the biggest divorce case in British legal history – a settlement of... more»

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

President Vladimir Putin warned on Dec. 21 that Russia was prepared to take... more»

Pakistan holds successful test of indigenously developed enhanced range Babur Cruise Missile

RAWALPINDI: On Tuesday, Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the... more»

Qatar Airways takes Airbus to court over A350 skin flaws

PARIS: Qatar Airways said on Monday it had started proceedings in a UK court against European... more»

Egypt jails leading activist Alaa Abdel Fattah for five years

Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has been sentenced to five years in prison, his... more»

US Congress passes import ban on Chinese Uyghur region

The US Congress has passed a bill that requires companies to prove that goods imported from... more»

Search

Back to Top