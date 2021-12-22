Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China sanctions four US officials over Xinjiang
China sanctions four US officials over Xinjiang

China sanctions four US officials over Xinjiang

International 2021-12-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

China announced sanctions on four members of the United States government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in retaliation for penalties imposed on Chinese officials over complaints of abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.

The tit-for-tat sanctions on Tuesday added to spiralling tension over Xinjiang. Washington has banned imports from the region that might be made with forced labour, while activists are calling for a boycott of February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. China has denied accusations of abuses and earlier retaliated by publicising calls for boycotts of foreign shoe and clothing brands.

The chairwoman and three members of the US panel are barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and any assets they have in the country will be frozen, foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao identified those targeted as Chairwoman Nadine Maenza, Deputy Chairman Nury Turkel and members Anurima Bhargava and James Carr. Zhao gave no indication whether they have assets in China.

China threatened to retaliate after the US Treasury announced sanctions on December 10 on two officials accused of involvement in the repression of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing is accused of mass detentions, forced abortions and other human rights abuses.

The US Treasury targeted Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the region’s government from 2018 until early this year, and Erken Tuniyaz, who holds the position now and previously was deputy chairman.

“The United States should withdraw the so-called sanctions and stop interfering in Xinjiang’s affairs and China’s internal affairs,” Zhao said. “China will make further responses in accordance with the development of the situation.”

Courtesy Al Jazeera.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: PM Imran says decision to join Afghan war not made in public interest but for dollars

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed regret on Tuesday over the decision regarding Pakistan’s... more»

China sanctions four US officials over Xinjiang

China announced sanctions on four members of the United States government’s Commission on... more»

Gas price in Europe smashes all-time high

European prices for natural gas exceeded $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time ever, on... more»

China blocks UN resolution on humanitarian exemptions to Afghan sanctions

China, backed by Russia, blocked a US draft resolution Monday in the UN Security Council that... more»

The princess, the sheikh and the £550m divorce settlement

It’s described as the biggest divorce case in British legal history – a settlement of... more»

Putin warns West of counter measures over Ukraine threats

President Vladimir Putin warned on Dec. 21 that Russia was prepared to take... more»

Pakistan holds successful test of indigenously developed enhanced range Babur Cruise Missile

RAWALPINDI: On Tuesday, Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the... more»

Qatar Airways takes Airbus to court over A350 skin flaws

PARIS: Qatar Airways said on Monday it had started proceedings in a UK court against European... more»

Egypt jails leading activist Alaa Abdel Fattah for five years

Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has been sentenced to five years in prison, his... more»

US Congress passes import ban on Chinese Uyghur region

The US Congress has passed a bill that requires companies to prove that goods imported from... more»

Search

Back to Top