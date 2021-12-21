Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Qatar Airways takes Airbus to court over A350 skin flaws
Qatar Airways takes Airbus to court over A350 skin flaws

Qatar Airways takes Airbus to court over A350 skin flaws

International 2021-12-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

PARIS: Qatar Airways said on Monday it had started proceedings in a UK court against European planemaker Airbus in a bid to resolve a dispute over surface damage to A350 passenger jets.

“We have sadly failed in all our attempts to reach a constructive solution with Airbus in relation to the accelerated surface degradation condition adversely impacting the Airbus A350 aircraft,” the Gulf airline said in a statement.

“Qatar Airways has therefore been left with no alternative but to seek a rapid resolution of this dispute via the courts.”

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two sides have been locked in a row for months over surface damage that includes damage to paint and an underlying layer of lightning protection, which Qatar Airways says has now led to the grounding of 21 jets by its domestic regulator.

The row widened this month when documents seen by Reuters revealed at least five other airlines had complained about paint or other skin flaws since 2016.

Monday’s statement was the first formal response after Airbus last week accused one of its largest customers of misrepresenting the problem as a safety issue and threatened to call for an independent legal assessment.

Qatar Airways said it had initiated the legal process in the Technology & Construction division of the High Court in London. Further details of the action were not immediately available.

Airbus has said the A350s have been declared safe to fly by European regulators while acknowledging “surface degradation.”

It said last week the airline had refused to apply solutions that it had offered. Qatar Airways said on Monday it could not assess the merits of any proposed repair without a “proper understanding of the root cause of the condition”.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Qatar Airways takes Airbus to court over A350 skin flaws

PARIS: Qatar Airways said on Monday it had started proceedings in a UK court against European... more»

Egypt jails leading activist Alaa Abdel Fattah for five years

Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has been sentenced to five years in prison, his... more»

US Congress passes import ban on Chinese Uyghur region

The US Congress has passed a bill that requires companies to prove that goods imported from... more»

German doctors warn omicron may push hospitals to limit

The rapid growth of the omicron variant of coronavirus is threatening to cripple already... more»

Angry owner blows up his Tesla

A Finnish man who was shocked by the cost of a battery replacement for his Tesla Model S decided... more»

Hong Kong leader hails ‘patriots only’ vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong’s leader on Dec. 20 hailed the outcome of a “patriots only” legislature... more»

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in... more»

Tensions mount as Germany says NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture

NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the... more»

US Embassy in Sudan urges staff to avoid protest sites ahead of demos

Protests planned on Sunday to mark 3rd anniversary of Sudan’s revolution. The US Embassy... more»

Hong Kong: LegCo vote after electoral overhaul

Voting has ended in Hong Kong’s legislative council election, the first such poll since... more»

Search

Back to Top