Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan holds successful test of indigenously developed enhanced range Babur Cruise Missile
Pakistan holds successful test of indigenously developed enhanced range Babur Cruise Missile

Pakistan holds successful test of indigenously developed enhanced range Babur Cruise Missile

International 2021-12-21, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

RAWALPINDI: On Tuesday, Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B.

The missile’s test launch was witnessed by Director General, Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr. Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Force Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Director-General, Strategic Plans Division, congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology and expressed his full confidence that this test would further strengthen Pakistan’s Strategic Deterrence.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the conduct of successful launch.

Source Daily Times

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan holds successful test of indigenously developed enhanced range Babur Cruise Missile

RAWALPINDI: On Tuesday, Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced range version of the... more»

Qatar Airways takes Airbus to court over A350 skin flaws

PARIS: Qatar Airways said on Monday it had started proceedings in a UK court against European... more»

Egypt jails leading activist Alaa Abdel Fattah for five years

Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has been sentenced to five years in prison, his... more»

US Congress passes import ban on Chinese Uyghur region

The US Congress has passed a bill that requires companies to prove that goods imported from... more»

German doctors warn omicron may push hospitals to limit

The rapid growth of the omicron variant of coronavirus is threatening to cripple already... more»

Angry owner blows up his Tesla

A Finnish man who was shocked by the cost of a battery replacement for his Tesla Model S decided... more»

Hong Kong leader hails ‘patriots only’ vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong’s leader on Dec. 20 hailed the outcome of a “patriots only” legislature... more»

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in... more»

Tensions mount as Germany says NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture

NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the... more»

US Embassy in Sudan urges staff to avoid protest sites ahead of demos

Protests planned on Sunday to mark 3rd anniversary of Sudan’s revolution. The US Embassy... more»

Search

Back to Top