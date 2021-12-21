Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Angry owner blows up his Tesla
Angry owner blows up his Tesla

Angry owner blows up his Tesla

Europe 2021-12-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A Finnish man who was shocked by the cost of a battery replacement for his Tesla Model S decided that blowing up his electric car with an Elon Musk dummy inside would be a more suitable solution.

The owner said that he lost his faith in Musk’s company after he was told to pay 20,000 euros (around $22,500) for a new battery for his car. He was apparently among the early buyers of the Tesla Model S, which had been around since 2012, so his warranty had already expired.

The man was unwilling to part with such a massive sum, instead contacting bloggers from the local Pommijätkät channel on YouTube, who specialize in blowing stuff up.

His Tesla was taken to a picturesque snow-covered sandpit somewhere in Finland’s wilderness and loaded with 30 kilograms of dynamite.

Before the explosion, a mannequin with the face of the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, was placed in the driver’s seat. The dummy had been earlier airlifted to the site via a helicopter and dropped into the snow from a significant altitude.

The massive blast turning the electric car into a pile of rubble was filmed from several angles and made all who worked on the video, including its former owner, ecstatic.

A Tesla Model S is currently priced at almost $95,000 in its dual motor version, with the three-motor variant costing around $130,000.

Courtesy RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Egypt jails leading activist Alaa Abdel Fattah for five years

Prominent Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah has been sentenced to five years in prison, his... more»

US Congress passes import ban on Chinese Uyghur region

The US Congress has passed a bill that requires companies to prove that goods imported from... more»

German doctors warn omicron may push hospitals to limit

The rapid growth of the omicron variant of coronavirus is threatening to cripple already... more»

Angry owner blows up his Tesla

A Finnish man who was shocked by the cost of a battery replacement for his Tesla Model S decided... more»

Hong Kong leader hails ‘patriots only’ vote despite record low turnout

Hong Kong’s leader on Dec. 20 hailed the outcome of a “patriots only” legislature... more»

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in... more»

Tensions mount as Germany says NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture

NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the... more»

US Embassy in Sudan urges staff to avoid protest sites ahead of demos

Protests planned on Sunday to mark 3rd anniversary of Sudan’s revolution. The US Embassy... more»

Hong Kong: LegCo vote after electoral overhaul

Voting has ended in Hong Kong’s legislative council election, the first such poll since... more»

Hundreds queue for passports in Kabul in bid to leave Afghanistan

Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Afghanistan’s capital to queue outside... more»

Search

Back to Top