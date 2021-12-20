Act on Afghanistan before it’s too late: PM Imran at OIC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday highlighted the dismal state of affairs in Afghanistan, saying the situation in Afghanistan could lead towards the biggest “man-made disaster” if the government fails to act in a timely manner.

The remarks were made by the premier as he delivered a keynote address at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

PM Imran said the healthcare and education sectors in Afghanistan were in shambles, urging the world to take immediate action as Afghanistan was heading fast towards a humanitarian crisis.

“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos. Any government when it cannot pay salaries to public servants, doctors and nurses is going to collapse. But chaos suits no one. It certainly does not suit the United States,” the prime minister added.

The PM said owing to a dearth of resources, if the Afghan government remained unable to counter-terrorism, other countries may also face a spillover impact.

Mentioning the presence of the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan and terror attacks inside Pakistan from that country, the prime minister said the only way to handle the terror outfits was a stable regime in Kabul. He said the IS was capable of carrying out international attacks.

The prime minister said Pakistan also had the same worry having faced the biggest collateral damage of the Afghan war with the loss of 80,000 people and the shattered economy, and displacement of 3.5 million people internally.

The premier welcomed the delegates in Pakistan, saying it was ironic that Islamabad had hosted an OIC moot on Afghanistan 41 years ago as well.

“No country suffered from conflicts as much as Afghanistan,” he added.

He said the situation in Afghanistan was also caused by the years of corrupt government, suspension of foreign aid, freezing of foreign assets and a dysfunctional banking system, which could lead to the collapse of any state.

He said if the world failed to act timely, it will lead to the “biggest man-made disaster.”

PM Imran said that the OIC had a huge responsibility as it was our religious duty too to support the suffering Afghan brethren. The prime minister urged the world not to link their support to the Afghan people with the Taliban, but they should think of 40 million Afghans heading towards disaster.

However, he also said that the Taliban will also have to understand that the formation of an inclusive government, respect for human rights, particularly women’s rights, and disallowing the use of Afghan soil for terrorism in other countries, will pave way for international aid to Afghanistan.

He also mentioned his meeting with interim Afghan foreign minister in which he had categorically assured to comply with all the aforesaid conditions.

Six-point strategy to fix Afghan issue

Pakistan also shared a six-point strategy to address Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis, food security, and economic revival besides its institutional capacity building to counter the threat of terrorism.

This was proposed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in his opening address at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held at the Parliament House, Islamabad.

Qureshi, who is also the chair of the session, also proposed creating a mechanism within the OIC countries for sustainable humanitarian and financial support to the Afghanistan government.

The foreign minister also called for increased investments in the education and vocational sectors of Afghanistan, either bilaterally or through the OIC platform.

He also proposed the establishment of an expert group of the OIC and UN officials to revive the banking sector in Afghanistan that collapsed after the Taliban took over Kabul.

Qureshi also called for enhanced engagement with Afghanistan for political and social inclusivity besides ensuring respect for fundamental rights, particularly women’s rights.

The FM commended Saudi Arabia for convening the session as OIC chair and trusting Pakistan to host the extraordinary moot. Besides other delegates, he also appreciated the secretary-general of the OIC for rapid mobilisation and arrangements for the session on short notice.

According to the foreign minister, the gathering of OIC leaders at a short notice also reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Calling it a matter of survival, the foreign minister said over half of the Afghan population faced food shortage, which made the population of two-thirds UN member states.

He said Pakistan had hosted an OIC session on Afghanistan in 1980 and after 41 years, Islamabad is obliged to host another session on the humanitarian crisis in the same country as the sufferings of the Afghan people haven’t ended.

Qureshi reiterated that the World Food Program and the UN have warned that Afghanistan could face the largest humanitarian crisis in the world.

He said it is a moment to stand up for the Afghan people and they must be supported without any condition.

OIC leaders call for unified action on Afghan crisis

The Muslim world leaders attending the extraordinary session of the OIC countries’ foreign ministers called for an immediate and unified action to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which otherwise could impact world peace.

In his address, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that the economic difficulties could trigger a humanitarian crisis and lead to further instability, impacting regional and international peace.

He said the people of Afghanistan have suffered for too long and had faced years of instability.

The Saudi FM said that the OIC meeting expressed solidarity with the Afghans and drew the world’s attention towards the need for immediate action to put an end to the deteriorating situation.

He also urged OIC member states to play a part in providing the Afghans with the necessary support and to prevent an economic collapse in the country.

He told the gathering that Saudi Arabia had recently airlifted food supplies on the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and also condemned terrorist actions targeting minorities in Afghanistan.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha thanked the member countries for electing him to head the OIC and also thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome.

“We thank Pakistan and its people for playing host to the conference, which is yet another expression of the country’s full commitment to the advancement of the issues of the Muslim Ummah, and its concern for promoting peace and security in the region,” he said.

“This effort gives a universal message of harmony and solidarity,” he said, adding that the Afghan issue has always been high on the OIC agenda.

“The OIC has always taken a strong position which supports its member countries,” he said adding that the Muslim world body called for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

The OIC secretary general said that the role of OIC members in delivering humanitarian assistance was more important now than ever before as the pandemic had exacerbated existing challenges.

Taha said, “The OIC is ready to carry out a follow-up of the outcome and to play its role in supporting humanitarian action in coordination with the relevant OIC missions and relief agencies across the Muslim world,’ he said.

OIC moot kicks off

The 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC started at the National Assembly on Sunday (today) with 20 foreign ministers and 10 deputy foreign ministers in attendance from across the Muslim world.

Convened by Saudi Arabia as OIC chair and being hosted by Pakistan, 70 delegates are participating in the historic session which would discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The session is being chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who made the opening remarks.

The extraordinary session of the OIC holds great significance as part of the growing international concern about the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the urgent need to address it.

Besides OIC members and observers, the UN system, International Financial Institutions (IFIs), international and regional organisations, and non-OIC members, including the P-5, EU, and major countries like Germany and Japan, are among the other invitees.

The session will also mark the statements on behalf of OIC Regional Groups from Asia, Africa and Arab, as well as President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Al-Jasser.__Tribune.com