At least 10 killed in Shershah explosion in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 10 people have been killed in an explosion in Karachi’s Shershah locality on Saturday, confirmed rescue officials.

The explosion reportedly took place inside a building with a private bank and was caused by a gas pipeline. The building is located near Paracha chowk and has a fuel station adjacent to it.

Rescue officials said eight people were killed in the explosion and two more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The explosion was heard for miles and shattered windows of nearby buildings and also damaged vehicles parked in its proximity.

Soon after the explosion, a large contingent of security personnel reached the site and cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also called to the location to investigate the cause of the explosion.__Tribune.com