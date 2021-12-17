Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Russia to ban crypto – reports
Russia to ban crypto – reports

Russia to ban crypto – reports

International 2021-12-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The Central Bank of Russia wants to ban cryptocurrencies in the country, Reuters has reported, citing sources close to the regulator.

The regulator reportedly sees the rise in the number of crypto transactions as a risk to the country’s financial stability.

Digital assets have legal status in Russia but they cannot be used as a means of payment, as the government believes they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism.

According to Reuters, the central bank is now discussing a possible ban with market players and experts. If approved, the measure could apply to new purchases of crypto assets but not to existing portfolios.

The current position of the Central Bank of Russia is reportedly a “complete rejection” of all cryptocurrencies.

Reuters reports that when it approached the bank for comment, it said it was preparing an advisory report to voice its position on the issue.

According to the central bank, the annual volume of cryptocurrency transactions carried out by Russian citizens amounts to $5 billion. In a review of financial stability released last month, the regulator said Russians were among the world’s most active participants in the cryptocurrency market.

In October, Russia’s deputy finance minister, Alexey Moiseev, said there were no plans to ban the purchase of cryptocurrencies abroad or the use of overseas-based crypto wallets.

Russian media reported in November that the government wants to tax crypto miners, as it sees mining as a business activity and its recognition as such would allow authorities to regulate the sphere and collect taxes.

The central bank is also planning to issue its own digital coin.

Source: RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Covid: France to drastically restrict travel from UK

France is tightening Covid restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK, as the government in... more»

‘US may skip sanctions on India over Russian S-400 purchase’

NEW DELHI: Indian analysts hope that the US will keep strategic interests in mind and decide... more»

India to raise legal marriage age for women, activists sceptical

The Indian government has cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from... more»

Russia to ban crypto – reports

The Central Bank of Russia wants to ban cryptocurrencies in the country, Reuters has reported,... more»

Dutch MP punished for comparing COVID curbs to Holocaust

A Dutch court on Dec. 15 banned a right-wing political leader from comparing coronavirus... more»

IAEA chief says 2015 nuclear deal needs ‘adjustments’ in 2022

As negotiations carefully resume in Vienna to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action... more»

Slain Pakistan-national awarded top bravery honour in NZ mosque attack

WELLINGTON: A Pakistan-national man was one of the two Muslim worshippers who at different times... more»

Putin hails ‘model’ Russia-China relations in Xi call

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed Russia’s “model” relations with China in a call... more»

Germany expels two Russian diplomats over Berlin park murder

Two Russian diplomats working at the country’s embassy in Berlin have been declared persona... more»

Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Kulgam, two militants believed to be trapped

Srinagar, December 15: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Redwani Bala... more»

Search

Back to Top