Pakistan: ‘Cannabis cures many diseases and strengthens human nerves’

The Supreme Court has welcomed the government’s bid to treat cannabis and heroin cases separately, saying that cannabis was a cure for many diseases and strengthened the human nerves.

The apex court heard a case regarding the convictions of drug accused. A seven-member larger bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan conducted the hearing, Express News reported. The court ordered the judicial assistants to submit written arguments.

The court said a Senate committee was enacting legislation on drug offenders, to be briefed on developments in the committee. Judicial Assistant Khawaja Harris said that the legislation being enacted by the government would include punishments according to the nature of different drugs.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that earlier the punishment for cannabis and heroin was equal. He welcomed the government’s efforts to treat the offenders of both drugs separately.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi said that cannabis was a cure for many diseases, and strengthened human nerves, adding that cannabis was being used as medicine in different countries.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel also welcomed the government’s decision to formulate a policy on cannabis.

Judicial Assistant Aitzaz Ahsan said that, “I want to tell an interesting incident to the court. In 1988, when I was Home Minister, [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif came to Islamabad with thousands of people for [former military ruler] Ziaul Haq’s death anniversary. It was reported that buses were stopped at Zero Point. When concerns were shown on security, the IG revealed that buses were being loaded with cannabis”.

Laughter erupted in the court room when Aitzaz Ahsan narrated the incident.

The Supreme Court later adjourned the case till the last week of January 2022.__Tribune.com