Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: ‘Cannabis cures many diseases and strengthens human nerves’
Pakistan: ‘Cannabis cures many diseases and strengthens human nerves’

Pakistan: ‘Cannabis cures many diseases and strengthens human nerves’

International 2021-12-16, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The Supreme Court has welcomed the government’s bid to treat cannabis and heroin cases separately, saying that cannabis was a cure for many diseases and strengthened the human nerves.

The apex court heard a case regarding the convictions of drug accused. A seven-member larger bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan conducted the hearing, Express News reported. The court ordered the judicial assistants to submit written arguments.

The court said a Senate committee was enacting legislation on drug offenders, to be briefed on developments in the committee. Judicial Assistant Khawaja Harris said that the legislation being enacted by the government would include punishments according to the nature of different drugs.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that earlier the punishment for cannabis and heroin was equal. He welcomed the government’s efforts to treat the offenders of both drugs separately.

Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi said that cannabis was a cure for many diseases, and strengthened human nerves, adding that cannabis was being used as medicine in different countries.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel also welcomed the government’s decision to formulate a policy on cannabis.

Judicial Assistant Aitzaz Ahsan said that, “I want to tell an interesting incident to the court. In 1988, when I was Home Minister, [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif came to Islamabad with thousands of people for [former military ruler] Ziaul Haq’s death anniversary. It was reported that buses were stopped at Zero Point. When concerns were shown on security, the IG revealed that buses were being loaded with cannabis”.

Laughter erupted in the court room when Aitzaz Ahsan narrated the incident.

The Supreme Court later adjourned the case till the last week of January 2022.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Slain Pakistan-national awarded top bravery honour in NZ mosque attack

WELLINGTON: A Pakistan-national man was one of the two Muslim worshippers who at different times... more»

Putin hails ‘model’ Russia-China relations in Xi call

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed Russia’s “model” relations with China in a call... more»

Germany expels two Russian diplomats over Berlin park murder

Two Russian diplomats working at the country’s embassy in Berlin have been declared persona... more»

Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Kulgam, two militants believed to be trapped

Srinagar, December 15: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Redwani Bala... more»

Pakistan: ‘Cannabis cures many diseases and strengthens human nerves’

The Supreme Court has welcomed the government’s bid to treat cannabis and heroin cases... more»

German court jails hitman for Berlin murder on Russia’s orders

A court in Germany has sentenced a Russian man to life in prison for shooting dead a Georgian of... more»

Europe sees spike in omicron cases, weighs new restrictions

ISTANBUL: With more cases of the omicron coronavirus variant are being reported across Europe,... more»

US plans ASEAN summit, weighs new sanctions against Myanmar

The United States’s top diplomat says President Joe Biden has invited Southeast Asian leaders to... more»

Saudi seeks ‘serious’ approach to Iran nuclear programme

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Dec. 14 called for an “effective and... more»

UAE may scrap $23-billion F-35 deal with US – reports

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended talks with the US over procuring 50 F-35 fighter jets... more»

Search

Back to Top