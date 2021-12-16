Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Kulgam, two militants believed to be trapped

Srinagar, December 15: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Redwani Bala area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday night.

According to news agency GNS the encounter broke out shortly after a joint team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

As per sources, two militants are believed to be trapped in the area.__GK News