Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / UAE may scrap $23-billion F-35 deal with US – reports
UAE may scrap $23-billion F-35 deal with US – reports

UAE may scrap $23-billion F-35 deal with US – reports

International 2021-12-15, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended talks with the US over procuring 50 F-35 fighter jets that were part of a $23 billion arms deal, expressing concerns over a restrictive end-user agreement, according to media reports.

The plans to procure the 5th generation fighter jets have been sent for “re-assessment”, an unnamed UAE official told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming earlier reporting by the Wall Street Journal on a potential breakage of the deal.

“Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis led to the re-assessment,” the official said, adding that Washington still remains “the UAE’s preferred provider for advanced defense requirements and discussions for the F-35 may be re-opened in the future.”

The country has been reportedly seeking to “address mutual defense security conditions for the acquisition,” namely what it deemed an over-restrictive end-user agreement. The requirements have been reportedly set up by Washington over the cozy relationship Abu Dhabi enjoys with China, seeking to protect the cutting-edge planes from possible “espionage” attempts by Beijing.

The US has been very ambiguous on the fate of the deal, with Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stating earlier that Washington’s ties with the Gulf nation was a strategic matter, spanning far beyond simple arms trade. At the same time, Kirby said the US was seeking to address the questions raised by Abu Dhabi, but referred further questions on the arms trade to the State Department.

“We will always insist, as a matter of statutory requirements and policy, on a variety of end use requirements,” Kirby said.

An unnamed State Department official, who spoke with Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said Washington was seeking to iron out the outstanding issues to make the deal succeed. “We are hopeful that we can work through any outstanding issues,” the official said.

The sale of 50 F-35 jets comes as a part of a $23 billion arms deal that the US and the UAE reached in the last days of Trump’s administration. The agreement also involves a sale of 18 MQ-9B Reaper attack drones, as well as other high-tech munitions.

The deal was off to a rocky start, as it got suspended shortly after inking, as the new US administration sent Trump-era arms deals for re-assessment shortly after Joe Biden took over the White House.

Courtesy RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Saudi seeks ‘serious’ approach to Iran nuclear programme

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Dec. 14 called for an “effective and... more»

UAE may scrap $23-billion F-35 deal with US – reports

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended talks with the US over procuring 50 F-35 fighter jets... more»

Iran and Europeans trade barbs as Vienna nuclear talks continue

Tehran, Iran – World powers are continuing private talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Iran’s... more»

Belarus: Opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years over protests

A Belarusian opposition leader who rallied mass protests against disputed leader Alexander... more»

Pakistan reaches out to US after skipping Democracy Summit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reached out to the United States with a message that skipping the... more»

EU can be ‘rapidly’ dragged into gun violence, report warns

There has been a surge in gun violence in the EU that could “rapidly and drastically”... more»

Putin seeks ‘immediate talks’ with NATO on Russia’s security

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Finnish and French counterparts on Tuesday that... more»

Netanyahu never wanted peace with Palestinians: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump said in an interview published Monday that he did not think... more»

Canada offers up to $40bn to compensate indigenous children

Canada has pledged up to C$40bn ($31bn; £23.6bn) in compensation for indigenous children and... more»

Despite UAE law change, unwed mothers still fighting to obtain birth certificates for their babies

Over a dozen unmarried women huddled in a jail cell south of Dubai last year, locked up for the... more»

Search

Back to Top