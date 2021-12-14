Voice Of Vienna

Kashmir: 2 cops killed, 12 injured after militants attack police bus in Zewan Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 13: Two cops were killed and 12 others injured in a militant attack in Zewan area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

A police spokesman said on Twitter: “Among the injured police personnel, 01 ASI & a Selection Grade Constable #succumbed to their injuries & attained #martyrdom. Further details shall follow.”

“Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

Earlier, reports that militants fired indiscriminately at the vehicle of 9th battalion Indian Reserve Police (IRP) in Zewan area on Pantha Chowk-Khonmoh road.

They said the area has been cordoned off and a massive search launched to nab the attackers.

Courtesy: GK News

