Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Denmark: Jail time for ex-immigration minister over asylum mandate rule
Denmark: Jail time for ex-immigration minister over asylum mandate rule

Denmark: Jail time for ex-immigration minister over asylum mandate rule

Europe 2021-12-14, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Former Danish immigration minister Inger Stojberg has been handed a 60-day prison sentence for illegally ordering the separation of underage couples who sought asylum in the northern European nation.

On Monday, an impeachment court convicted the ex-immigration minister and sentenced her to 60 days’ unconditional imprisonment over a 2016 order which saw underage migrant couples separated.

Known for her hardline stance on migration, Stojberg had ordered that authorities separate migrant couples upon arrival in Denmark. In total, 23 couples were separated, in a move which was later deemed unlawful by parliament’s ombudsman. The ombudsman decreed that Stojberg’s order failed to acknowledge that couples have the right to individual assessments.

The right-wing politician, a Liberal Party minister from 2015 to 2019, was accused of knowingly breaking the law. She had told the press that she expected the case to be thrown out and denied giving the order. The ex-minister claimed the move was aimed at protecting underaged girls and stamping out child marriages.

Prosecutors Jon Lauritzen and Anne Birgitte Gammeljord told reporters outside the court that they were satisfied with the judgement, claiming that it is “an historic case.”

The prosecution had sought a four-month conditional jail term in what was the first impeachment trial in nearly three decades. 25 of 26 judges agreed to convict the former minister.

The case first came to light in 2016 when a Syrian couple complained to the ombudsman that they had been put in separate asylum facilities on arrival in Denmark. A commission launched into the so-called “child bride case” in 2020 found the move to separate was “clearly illegal.”__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: IHC expresses displeasure over enforced disappearances, says practice should end

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed displeasure over the practice of... more»

Denmark: Jail time for ex-immigration minister over asylum mandate rule

Former Danish immigration minister Inger Stojberg has been handed a 60-day prison sentence for... more»

Pandemic pushing 500m people into extreme poverty: reports

The COVID-19 pandemic is pushing over half a billion people into extreme poverty, the worst... more»

World Bank says donors approve release of $280 mln for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: International donors agreed to release $280 million in aid to Afghanistan, the World... more»

Austria ends latest lockdown only for vaxxed residents

Austrian theaters, restaurants, and other businesses have begun to reopen after Chancellor Karl... more»

Iran’s nuclear negotiator says good progress made in nuclear talks

CAIRO: Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said good progress had been made in... more»

Kashmir: Army Major shoots self dead in J&K’s Ramban

Banihal, Dec 12: An Army Major hailing from New Delhi shot himself dead at his official residence... more»

Alibaba fires employee who accused boss of rape

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba has fired a woman who accused her boss and a client of sexually... more»

G7 warns of ‘massive consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine

Russia faces “massive consequences” if it invades Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss... more»

Territory seeking independence from France publishes vote results

The Pacific French territory of New Caledonia voted overwhelmingly to reject independence from... more»

Search

Back to Top