Kashmir: Army Major shoots self dead in J&K’s Ramban

Banihal, Dec 12: An Army Major hailing from New Delhi shot himself dead at his official residence in Mahu Bal area of J&K’s Ramban district last night, police said on Sunday.

As per incharge Police Post, Khari, Major Parvinder Singh son of Rachpal Singh, of Priyadarshini Vihar New Delhi, currently company commander Alpha Coy Mahubal, shot himself dead with his service AK 47 rifle at his residential quarter at Mahu Bal post of Alpha coy of 23RR.

“As the death of the deceased has occurred under mysterious circumstances, inquest proceedings U/S 174 CrPC vide dd no. 21 has been initiated at this PP and investigation taken up,” police said.

A police party led by in charge PP Khari has been rushed to the spot to ascertain the facts.

Source: GK News