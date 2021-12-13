Voice Of Vienna

Iran’s nuclear negotiator says good progress made in nuclear talks

International 2021-12-13
CAIRO: Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said good progress had been made in nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna that could quickly pave the way for serious negotiations.

“Our path during the negotiation was successful,” he was quoted as saying on Sunday by Lebanon’s pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen TV as saying.

Indirect US-Iranian talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Thursday in the Austrian capital. Diplomats from France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China shuttle between the two sides because Tehran refuses direct contact with Washington.

Under the original deal that then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, Iran limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from US, European Union and UN sanctions.

On Saturday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna.

“The fact that we presented the text of Iran’s proposal to the negotiating parties shows that we are serious in the talks, and if the other side is also serious about the removal of US sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement. We are definitely after a good agreement,” IRNA quoted Raisi as saying.

A European source, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested on Friday that Iran had agreed to continue talks from where they left off in June. Iranian officials denied this.

Ali Bagheri Kani, told Reuters on Friday that Tehran was standing firm on the position it laid out last week, when the talks broke off. European and US officials accused Iran of making new demands and of reneging on compromises worked out earlier this year.

Asked whether new draft proposals that Iran had put forward last week were being discussed, Bagheri Kani said: “Yes, the drafts we proposed last week are being discussed now in meetings with other parties.”

A senior European Union official said on Friday the talks were moving forward and that various key matters were still open for a deal on a final text.__Tribune.com

