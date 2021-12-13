Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / 3 killed, 6 missing in gas explosion in Italy
3 killed, 6 missing in gas explosion in Italy

3 killed, 6 missing in gas explosion in Italy

Europe 2021-12-13, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

Three people were killed and six others remain missing after a residential building collapsed in a methane gas explosion in Italy’s Sicilian town of Ravanusa, the National Fire Corps tweeted on Sunday.

Two people have been so far pulled from the rubble alive, the Fire Corps said, while 50 families have been evacuated from surrounding buildings, according to RAI News 24 public broadcaster.

The explosion that occured on Saturday night has destroyed three buildings, the ANSA news agency reported.

Agrigento Fire Brigade Commander Giuseppe Merendino told ANSA the gas had accumulated either underground or in a closed environment.

“The leak could have been caused by landslides or adverse weather,” he added. __The Nation

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria ends latest lockdown only for vaxxed residents

Austrian theaters, restaurants, and other businesses have begun to reopen after Chancellor Karl... more»

Iran’s nuclear negotiator says good progress made in nuclear talks

CAIRO: Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said good progress had been made in... more»

Kashmir: Army Major shoots self dead in J&K’s Ramban

Banihal, Dec 12: An Army Major hailing from New Delhi shot himself dead at his official residence... more»

Alibaba fires employee who accused boss of rape

Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba has fired a woman who accused her boss and a client of sexually... more»

G7 warns of ‘massive consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine

Russia faces “massive consequences” if it invades Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss... more»

Territory seeking independence from France publishes vote results

The Pacific French territory of New Caledonia voted overwhelmingly to reject independence from... more»

3 killed, 6 missing in gas explosion in Italy

Three people were killed and six others remain missing after a residential building collapsed in a... more»

Vienna: Thousands march against vaccine mandate

Around 20,000 demonstrators have poured into the streets of Vienna, protesting the Austrian... more»

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

Thousands of Indian farmers were packing their belongings and dismantling tent cities on Saturday... more»

Iran and world powers try to bridge gaps in ongoing Vienna talks

Tehran, Iran – Talks are continuing in Vienna to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world... more»

Search

Back to Top