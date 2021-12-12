Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Vienna: Thousands march against vaccine mandate
Vienna: Thousands march against vaccine mandate

Vienna: Thousands march against vaccine mandate

Austria 2021-12-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Around 20,000 demonstrators have poured into the streets of Vienna, protesting the Austrian government’s plans to make Covid vaccination mandatory early next year.

Groups opposing the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which is due to be introduced in February 2022, advertised the event as a “mega-demo for freedom and against chaos and coercion.”

Vienna police have deployed 1,400 officers, including reinforcements from other regions, to prevent major disturbances and ensure that people are wearing masks.

Demonstrators marched with signs featuring slogans such as ‘No to compulsory vaccination’ and ‘Hands off our children’. Others called on the government to step down.

Austria’s right-wing Freedom Party is among the groups behind the biggest anti-mandate protest being held on Saturday. Activists notified the authorities in Vienna this week about the 32 planned rallies, though not all of them are anti-mandate protests. A total of eight demonstrations were prohibited for various reasons.

Ahead of Saturday’s rally, the leader of Austria’s Freedom Party, Herbert Kickl, called on demonstrators to behave peacefully. A similar rally attracted more than 40,000 people last week.

Last month, then-Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced that all Austrians, except those with medical exemptions and children under 14, must be vaccinated by February 1. He has since resigned, but his successor, Karl Nehammer, has said the policy will remain in place.

The conservative government announced on Thursday that those refusing to be vaccinated will face a €3,600 fine ($4,071) every three months until January 2024. If approved by parliament, which is likely, Austria will be the first EU member state to put in place a sweeping vaccine mandate.

Around 68% of Austrians have already been fully vaccinated against Covid – a rate notably lower than in most Western European nations. Austria has been struggling to contain a massive Covid outbreak since November, with doctors warning that the healthcare system is strained to the max in some regions.

Around 68% of Austrians have already been fully vaccinated against Covid – a rate notably lower than in most Western European nations. Austria has been struggling to contain a massive Covid outbreak since November, with doctors warning that the healthcare system is strained to the max in some regions.

Source: RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Vienna: Thousands march against vaccine mandate

Around 20,000 demonstrators have poured into the streets of Vienna, protesting the Austrian... more»

Indian farmers head home after year-long protest

Thousands of Indian farmers were packing their belongings and dismantling tent cities on Saturday... more»

Iran and world powers try to bridge gaps in ongoing Vienna talks

Tehran, Iran – Talks are continuing in Vienna to restore Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world... more»

US offers Greece frigate deal in competition with France

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department announced on Dec. 10 the approval of the potential sale of... more»

Chinese state-run media says Beijing ready to use force against US

A Chinese state-run media outlet has warned Washington that Beijing will not hesitate to strike US... more»

Poland raises WWII compensation as German FM visits

Poland on Friday called on Germany’s new government to consider reparations for World War II... more»

Biden speaks with new German chancellor on Russia-Ukraine tensions

US President Joe Biden said on Dec. 10 he called Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and... more»

Invest Cyprus welcomes International IT Services and Software Solutions Sword Group’s decision to open office in Nicosia

NICOSIA: Invest Cyprus has welcomed plans by Sword Group, an international consulting, services,... more»

China brands US democracy ‘weapon of mass destruction’

BEIJING: China branded US democracy a “weapon of mass destruction” on Saturday, following the... more»

Kashmir: Two policemen killed in Bandipora militant attack

Bandipora, Dec 10: Militants attacked a police party at Gulshan Chowk in north Kashmir’s... more»

Search

Back to Top