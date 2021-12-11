Voice Of Vienna

Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Two policemen killed in Bandipora militant attack
Kashmir: Two policemen killed in Bandipora militant attack

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-12-11
Bandipora, Dec 10: Militants attacked a police party at Gulshan Chowk in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, leaving two cops dead.

Witnesses told Greater Kashmir that they heard indiscriminate gunfire at Gulshan Chowk Bandipora. Soon after the gunfire, they said, two police personnel fell on the ground with bullet injuries.

They were rushed to the nearby district hospital, however, as per hospital sources, both the police personnel succumbed to their injuries.

“They had suffered multiple bullet wounds, and were brought dead to the hospital. The injuries indicate they had died on the spot,” said the MS district hospital Bandipora, Dr Mushtaq. The multiple bullet injuries were in parts of their abdomen and chest, he added.

A police spokesman also confirmed the deaths. He identified the slain cops as SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad.

“Terrorists fired upon a police party at Gulshan Chowk area of #Bandipora. In this #terror incident, 02 police personnel namely SgCT Mohd Sultan & Ct Fayaz Ahmad got injured & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” he said on Twitter.

Soon after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers, said the spokesman.__GK News

