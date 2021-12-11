Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Hungarian court rules on how national laws may override EU
Hungarian court rules on how national laws may override EU

Hungarian court rules on how national laws may override EU

Europe 2021-12-11, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Hungary can apply its own laws in jurisdictional grey areas where “incomplete effectiveness” of EU rules exists, the country’s top court has decided – adding a wrinkle to Budapest’s tussle with Brussels over illegal immigration.

On Friday, the Hungarian Constitutional Court delivered its verdict on a legal motion brought by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government earlier this year. The motion challenged an EU court ruling made last year that found Hungary’s policies towards illegal refugees had violated the bloc’s laws.

While declining to conduct a wider “examination of the primacy of EU law” or a specific review of the EU court judgment, the Hungarian court ruled that the country had an “inalienable” constitutional right to sovereignty and self-determination. In this light, the judges said Hungary was allowed to apply its own laws in areas with “incomplete effectiveness” of EU rules.

Speaking to public radio ahead of the decision’s publication, Orban said that a favorable verdict would “mean that a strong legal fence will have been erected next to the physical one,” and pledged to push the EU to reform its immigration policies.

The reality of immigration is not in Brussels, but on the Hungarian border, the Polish border, and in the ports of Italy. We need to tackle the problems that have emerged, and change the rules.

Last December, the European Court of Justice had ruled that Hungary could not indefinitely detain illegal refugees in transit zones on its border with Serbia or deport them without conducting hearings. The court also added that those seeking asylum had a right to judicial reviews of their applications.

However, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga noted in the government’s legal challenge that forcing it to hold asylum hearings raised the possibility that refugees became “de facto part of the country’s population.” The motion said that this would violate Hungary’s constitutional right to decide who it lets into the country.

During a visit to Budapest last month, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders described the motion as “unacceptable.”

The Hungarian court decision comes after a ruling in neighboring Poland earlier this year that challenged the primacy of EU law over incompatibilities with the Polish constitution. Both decisions could potentially spark a legal crisis in the 27-nation bloc.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Two policemen killed in Bandipora militant attack

Bandipora, Dec 10: Militants attacked a police party at Gulshan Chowk in north Kashmir’s... more»

Kashmir: GB roads blocked against ‘cut’ in subsidised wheat quota

GILGIT: The people staged street protests and blocked roads here on Thursday against the supply of... more»

Anger boils as UK Parliament endorses ‘obscene’ nationality bill

London, United Kingdom – The UK’s controversial Nationality and Borders bill passed through... more»

Russia and Ukraine trade blame as ceasefire push breaks down

Ukraine and Russia blamed each other after a push to agree a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine... more»

Hungarian court rules on how national laws may override EU

Hungary can apply its own laws in jurisdictional grey areas where “incomplete effectiveness”... more»

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Dec. 10 headed to Paris and EU and NATO headquarters,... more»

Non Hindu groups target of BJP suppression in India

BEIJING: The ruling foundation of the current Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government is Hindu... more»

Pakistan: TTP declares end to ceasefire

PESHAWAR: The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday declined to extend the... more»

Austrians refusing COVID vaccine will face up to $4,000 fines

Austria’s conservative-led government has announced details of its plan to make coronavirus... more»

China committed genocide against Uyghurs, independent tribunal rules

China has committed genocide against the Uyghur people in Xinjiang, an unofficial UK-based... more»

Search

Back to Top