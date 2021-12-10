Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey: Coast Guard captures more than 21,000 irregular migrants this year
Turkey: Coast Guard captures more than 21,000 irregular migrants this year

Turkey: Coast Guard captures more than 21,000 irregular migrants this year

Europe 2021-12-10, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Coast Guard has caught more than 21,400 irregular migrants in Turkey’s seas between January and Dec. 6.

In the whole of last year, the Coast Guard intercepted nearly 14,000 people in 594 incidents of irregular migration.

From the start of this year until early December, 768 such incidents occurred, the Coast Guard said.

The most irregular migrant incidents were recorded in September, October and November at 116, 113, and 127, respectively.

Between January and Dec. 6, a total of 13 irregular migrants lost their lives, down from 37 loss of lives in the whole of 2020, while 97 suspected human traffickers were appended in 2021 against 46 suspects in 2020.

The Coast Guard also said that another 2,000 irregular migrants as well as 41 human smugglers were caught in operations conducted jointly with the gendarmerie and police forces in 2021.

Turkey has been a major transit country for irregular migrants, seeking asylum mostly in Europe. It also hosts more than 4 million refugees, most of them from Syria.

According to data from the Presidency of Migration Management, nearly 147,000 irregular migrants were caught in Turkey this year. In 2019, the figure was 455,000, but it dropped to 122,000 last year.

Most of those irregular migrants apprehended this year were Afghan nationals at 62,000, followed by Syrians at 21,400 and Pakistanis at 15,000.

Source: Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Non Hindu groups target of BJP suppression in India

BEIJING: The ruling foundation of the current Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government is Hindu... more»

Pakistan: TTP declares end to ceasefire

PESHAWAR: The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday declined to extend the... more»

Austrians refusing COVID vaccine will face up to $4,000 fines

Austria’s conservative-led government has announced details of its plan to make coronavirus... more»

China committed genocide against Uyghurs, independent tribunal rules

China has committed genocide against the Uyghur people in Xinjiang, an unofficial UK-based... more»

Pakistan: PM meets missing journalist’s family, seeks report on whereabouts

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought a complete report on the whereabouts of missing journalist... more»

Ukraine willing to ‘make concessions’ to Russia – foreign minister

Kiev is willing to talk to Moscow and make concessions to help secure peace, but it will not... more»

Turkey: Coast Guard captures more than 21,000 irregular migrants this year

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Coast Guard has caught more than 21,400 irregular migrants in Turkey’s... more»

UK warns Russia, Ukraine incursion would be ‘strategic’ error

LONDON – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Wednesday it would be “a strategic... more»

‘In no circumstances’ is forced vaccination OK: UN rights chief

Countries considering introducing vaccine mandates in the fight against Covid-19 must ensure they... more»

India defence boss, wife and 11 others killed in helicopter crash

India’s defence chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other people have been killed after... more»

Search

Back to Top