Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan: PM meets missing journalist’s family, seeks report on whereabouts
Pakistan: PM meets missing journalist’s family, seeks report on whereabouts

Pakistan: PM meets missing journalist’s family, seeks report on whereabouts

International 2021-12-10, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought a complete report on the whereabouts of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru and gave assurance to his family in this regard, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said.

On December 1, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah had directed the minister to ensure a meeting between the parents and children of the missing person with the prime minister before the next hearing into the case.

“PM met with Mudassar Naaru’s parents & son this afternoon,” the minister said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

She added that the parents of the journalist provided details of what they had been going through after Naaru went missing.

“PM reassured them & immediately issued orders for [a] complete report on Naaru’s whereabouts and on exactly what happened [to him],” she said.

Mazari further said that Naaru’s family expressed confidence in the premier’s commitment to recover the journalist.

Meanwhile, in another statement, she quoted the premier as saying that he would ensure the welfare of the young child.

During the hearing a week ago, the IHC top judge had held the government responsible for recovering missing persons and the onus rested on the prime minister and the members of the federal cabinet.

The court had made the observations during the hearing of a petition filed by Rana Mehmood Ikram, father of the journalist.

Naaru went missing in August 2018 during a trip to Kaghan valley. He is believed to have been spotted near the Kaghan river before his disappearance. The family had an initial first information report (FIR) registered against “unidentified persons”.

They approached both the police and civil rights organisations to determine the whereabouts but to no avail. The case met a breakthrough a few months later when one of Naaru’s friends claimed spotting him at a detention centre meant for ‘missing persons’.

There has been no update on the whereabouts of the missing journalist ever since.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Non Hindu groups target of BJP suppression in India

BEIJING: The ruling foundation of the current Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government is Hindu... more»

Pakistan: TTP declares end to ceasefire

PESHAWAR: The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Thursday declined to extend the... more»

Austrians refusing COVID vaccine will face up to $4,000 fines

Austria’s conservative-led government has announced details of its plan to make coronavirus... more»

China committed genocide against Uyghurs, independent tribunal rules

China has committed genocide against the Uyghur people in Xinjiang, an unofficial UK-based... more»

Pakistan: PM meets missing journalist’s family, seeks report on whereabouts

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought a complete report on the whereabouts of missing journalist... more»

Ukraine willing to ‘make concessions’ to Russia – foreign minister

Kiev is willing to talk to Moscow and make concessions to help secure peace, but it will not... more»

Turkey: Coast Guard captures more than 21,000 irregular migrants this year

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Coast Guard has caught more than 21,400 irregular migrants in Turkey’s... more»

UK warns Russia, Ukraine incursion would be ‘strategic’ error

LONDON – British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Wednesday it would be “a strategic... more»

‘In no circumstances’ is forced vaccination OK: UN rights chief

Countries considering introducing vaccine mandates in the fight against Covid-19 must ensure they... more»

India defence boss, wife and 11 others killed in helicopter crash

India’s defence chief General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other people have been killed after... more»

Search

Back to Top