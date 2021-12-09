Kashmir: Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight; claims police

Srinagar Dec 8: Three unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces at Check Cholan area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

“ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 more unidentified #terrorists killed (Total 03). #Search going on. Further details shall follow,” a police spokesman said.

The encounter broke out during the early hours this morning shortly after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.__GK News