Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / EU warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine threatened
EU warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine threatened

EU warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine threatened

Europe 2021-12-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

BRUSSELS – Russia will be hit with more and tougher EU sanctions if it militarily threatens Ukraine, the bloc’s chief Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday.

“The European Union will respond appropriately to any further aggression including breaches of international law and any other malicious actions taken against us or our neighbours, including Ukraine,” she said in a videolink speech to EU ambassadors. “This response will take the form of robust scaling-up and expansion of existing sanctions regimes. And on top of that, we are ready to take additional restrictive measures,” she said.

She did not specify what the additional measures might be, but some critics of Russia have been calling for Moscow to be kicked out of the Belgian-based SWIFT financial transaction network.

Von der Leyen emphasised the European Union’s “full and unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of this aggression” represented by what she called a “massive” Russian military buildup along Ukraine’s border.

“Currently, it is Russia’s deliberate choices and aggressive actions that continue to destabilise security in Europe,” she said. EU nations have become increasingly persuaded that Russia is preparing a potential attack on Ukraine, a country that is outside the EU and NATO but which benefits from Western support. Russia annexed part of Ukraine, Crimea, in 2014.

US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to hold a high-stakes video call on the developments later Tuesday. Washington has said it is ready to act against Moscow in the event of aggression against Ukraine, notably by boosting its military presence in Eastern Europe should Moscow invade.__The Nation

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine threatened

BRUSSELS – Russia will be hit with more and tougher EU sanctions if it militarily threatens... more»

China says US will ‘pay the price’ for diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

BEIJING: The United States will have to “pay a price” for its diplomatic boycott of the Winter... more»

Full statehood for J&K, restoration of Articles 370, 35-A among seven resolutions passed by NC

Jammu, Dec 7: A demand for the restoration of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir along with the... more»

UK abandoned supporters as Afghanistan fell because of dysfunctional evacuation effort: whistleblower

Britain’s Foreign Office abandoned many of the nation’s allies in Afghanistan and left them to... more»

UAE announces 4.5-day workweek, Saturday-Sunday weekend

The United Arab Emirates announced all government entities will adopt a new work-week schedule... more»

Suspect in Khashoggi murder arrested in Paris

A Saudi man suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested... more»

Pakistan indecisive on attending democracy summit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani decision-makers are holding extensive consultations on whether to attend the... more»

Scholz to take charge of Germany as Merkel era ends

BERLIN – Germany’s parliament will officially elect Olaf Scholz on Wednesday as the... more»

Turkey: Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor has drafted an indictment seeking up to 12 years in prison for each... more»

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to jail

A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison... more»

Search

Back to Top