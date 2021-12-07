Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Turkey: Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals
Turkey: Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Turkey: Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Europe 2021-12-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor has drafted an indictment seeking up to 12 years in prison for each of the 103 retired admirals who issued a controversial statement in April to support the 1936 Montreux Convention.

“The investigation, known as the ‘statement of admirals,’ has been completed and the indictment has been sent to the Ankara 20th High Criminal Court,” said in a press release by the prosecutor’s office.

The release noted that the retired admirals were charged for committing the crime against state security and the constitutional order.

Digital materials belonging to some of the suspects were examined and added to the indictment, the release said.

“It has been detected that they [admirals] aim to act outside the chain of command within the Turkish Armed Forces in order to partially or completely prevent the government from performing its duties,” according to the indictment.

The government’s approval of plans in March to develop a shipping canal in Istanbul comparable to the Panama Canal has opened up a debate about Turkey’s commitment to the Montreux Convention.

The pact is aimed at demilitarizing the Black Sea by setting strict commercial and naval rules on passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits leading to the Mediterranean.

In their letter, 103 retired military personnel had voiced concern over the existing treaty, which they said “best protects Turkish interests,” but it drew strong condemnation from the government.

Courtesy Daily Hurriyet

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Turkey: Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

ISTANBUL: A Turkish prosecutor has drafted an indictment seeking up to 12 years in prison for each... more»

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to jail

A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in prison... more»

Pakistan: ‘Hang me if you want’; Ex-judge Shaukat Aziz draws SC’s ire over courtroom outburst

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday expressed annoyance at Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, a former judge of... more»

Far-right French presidential candidate grabbed at rally

Far-right French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been attacked at his first campaign... more»

China threatens countermeasures if US boycotts Beijing Olympics

BEIJING/ WASHINGTON: US politicians should stop calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing... more»

Putin announces military partnership between Russia and India

Russia and India have plans to work together across a range of military matters, including joint... more»

‘Eternal’ Chancellor: Germany’s Merkel to hand over power

BERLIN – She was called “the leader of the free world” against authoritarian populists... more»

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi sentenced to four years in jail

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday for four years for... more»

Kashmir: Like farmers, people of J&K may have to make ‘sacrifices’ to get back their rights; says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 5: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the people of Jammu... more»

Pope condemns treatment of migrants in Europe

The Pope has denounced “narrow self-interest and nationalism” over the way Europe... more»

Search

Back to Top