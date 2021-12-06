Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / Kashmir: Like farmers, people of J&K may have to make ‘sacrifices’ to get back their rights; says Farooq Abdullah
Kashmir: Like farmers, people of J&K may have to make ‘sacrifices’ to get back their rights; says Farooq Abdullah

Kashmir: Like farmers, people of J&K may have to make ‘sacrifices’ to get back their rights; says Farooq Abdullah

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2021-12-06, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Srinagar, Dec 5: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the people of Jammu and Kashmir may have to make “sacrifices”, as farmers protesting the new farm laws did, to restore its statehood and special status.

Addressing a convention of the NC’s youth wing on the occasion of the 116th birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at his mausoleum at Naseembagh here, Abdullah, however, said his party does not support violence.

After almost a year of protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 19 announced the decision to repeal the farm laws passed last year to ease rules around the sale, pricing and storage of crops.

Parliament passed a bill to repeal the farm laws on the first day of the ongoing Winter Session on November 29.

“(The farmers protested for) 11 months, more than 700 farmers died. The Centre had to revoke the three farm bills when farmers made sacrifices. We may also have to make sacrifices like that to get back our rights.

“Remember this, we have promised to get back (Articles) 370, 35-A and statehood and we are ready to make any sacrifice,” Abdullah said.

The NC, however, is not against brotherhood and does not support violence, he said.

The Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories on August 5, 2019.

On the recent Hyderpora encounter and how the families of two civilians killed in the operation forced the administration to return their bodies, Abdullah said it was made possible because people showed unity.

He demanded that the body of another person, Amir Magray, killed in the encounter also be returned to his family.

“Three innocent people were killed (in the Hyderpora encounter). When people raised their voices, they (the administration) returned the bodies so that their kin could bury them. This is what unity can do.

“But the body of one person has still not been returned to his family. How many innocent people would they have killed this way? We will hold them accountable. He (God) will also hold them accountable and no one will escape that,” the NC chief said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that tourism has increased in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Abdullah said “as if tourism is everything” when it comes to the union territory.

“You had promised 50,000 jobs, where are they? Rather you are terminating our people. Were there no people for employing in the (Jammu & Kashmir) Bank that you got people from Punjab and Haryana?

“Where will the boys and girls from J&K go? But if we raise our voices, they are crushed. The media is facing pressure, they (journalists) are summoned to police stations if they write anything against (the government). And they (government) say there is freedom,” he said.

Abdullah asked NC workers to remain united and hold the party flag high.

“Many enemies will come and try to pull you (away) from the party, be wary (of them). They are roaming around. Do not listen to them and remain with the party,” he said.__GK News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Kashmir: Like farmers, people of J&K may have to make ‘sacrifices’ to get back their rights; says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 5: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the people of Jammu... more»

Pope condemns treatment of migrants in Europe

The Pope has denounced “narrow self-interest and nationalism” over the way Europe... more»

EU warned about 5 million Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine’s defense minister has referred to one of the EU’s major concerns – more migrants... more»

At least 13 civilians shot dead by army in India’s Nagaland state

Protesters have burned army vehicles after more than a dozen villagers were shot and killed by... more»

Thousands protest against coronavirus lockdown in Vienna

More than 40,000 people in the Austrian capital took to the streets to protest against the ongoing... more»

NATO, EU states interested in export of Turkish drones: Foreign minister

Several European Union and NATO countries are interested in Turkish drones as well as Turkey’s... more»

Nations demand Taliban stop targeted killings

The US and a host of allied countries have called on the Taliban to end the targeted killings of... more»

Pakistan: Three ex-military officers, civilian sentenced by FGCM on espionage charges

KARACHI: Three retired military officers and a civilian have been convicted of espionage and... more»

UK tightens travel rules amid Omicron spread

Travellers heading to the UK will now have to have a Covid test before their departure in effort... more»

Xi Jinping stresses developing religions in Chinese context

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed upholding the principle of developing religions... more»

Search

Back to Top